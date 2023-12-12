Top 5 Affordable Smart TVs in Flipkart’s Year-End Sale 2023

Discover the top 5 Smart TVs under ₹40,000 in Flipkart’s 2023 Year-End Sale. Detailed features, prices, and links for the best deals.

Flipkart’s Year-End Sale for 2023 has unveiled a selection of Smart TVs under ₹40,000. This sale offers significant discounts on various models, catering to different preferences and needs. Here’s a look at the top five picks:

Hisense E7K 55-inch QLED Ultra HD Smart TV at ₹40,999: Offers 4K resolution, Dolby Atmos audio, and VIDAA OS.

at ₹40,999: Offers 4K resolution, Dolby Atmos audio, and VIDAA OS. Blaupunkt CyberSound G2 55-inch Ultra HD LED Smart TV for ₹29,999: Features Dolby Vision, 60W RMS sound, and Google TV OS.

for ₹29,999: Features Dolby Vision, 60W RMS sound, and Google TV OS. MOTOROLA EnvisionX 55-inch Ultra HD LED Smart TV also at ₹29,999: Equipped with MediaTek processor, Google TV OS, and 20W RMS sound.

also at ₹29,999: Equipped with MediaTek processor, Google TV OS, and 20W RMS sound. SAMSUNG Crystal Vision 4K iSmart 55-inch LED Smart TV priced at ₹37,999: Includes Tizen OS, Voice Assistant, and 4K Crystal Processor.

priced at ₹37,999: Includes Tizen OS, Voice Assistant, and 4K Crystal Processor. Acer Advanced I Series 55-inch Ultra HD LED Smart TV for ₹33,999: Comes with Google TV OS, 36W RMS audio, and frame stabilization.

Each model offers unique features like various operating systems, enhanced audio technologies, and specific connectivity options. These TVs cater to a range of preferences, from high-resolution displays to smart functionalities.