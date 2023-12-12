Top 5 Affordable Smart TVs in Flipkart’s Year-End Sale 2023

Discover the top 5 Smart TVs under ₹40,000 in Flipkart’s 2023 Year-End Sale. Detailed features, prices, and links for the best deals.
Flipkart’s Year-End Sale for 2023 has unveiled a selection of Smart TVs under ₹40,000. This sale offers significant discounts on various models, catering to different preferences and needs. Here’s a look at the top five picks:
- Hisense E7K 55-inch QLED Ultra HD Smart TV at ₹40,999: Offers 4K resolution, Dolby Atmos audio, and VIDAA OS.
- Blaupunkt CyberSound G2 55-inch Ultra HD LED Smart TV for ₹29,999: Features Dolby Vision, 60W RMS sound, and Google TV OS.
- MOTOROLA EnvisionX 55-inch Ultra HD LED Smart TV also at ₹29,999: Equipped with MediaTek processor, Google TV OS, and 20W RMS sound.
- SAMSUNG Crystal Vision 4K iSmart 55-inch LED Smart TV priced at ₹37,999: Includes Tizen OS, Voice Assistant, and 4K Crystal Processor.
- Acer Advanced I Series 55-inch Ultra HD LED Smart TV for ₹33,999: Comes with Google TV OS, 36W RMS audio, and frame stabilization.
Each model offers unique features like various operating systems, enhanced audio technologies, and specific connectivity options. These TVs cater to a range of preferences, from high-resolution displays to smart functionalities.
- The Hisense E7K features a sleek black design, 3 HDMI, 2 USB ports, and a VA panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. It’s enhanced by Dolby Atmos and Dolby Audio technology, providing 24W RMS audio. The TV’s smart features include Alexa Built-In and Bluetooth Voice Remote. Product Link
- The Blaupunkt CyberSound G2 includes Dolby Vision, 500 nits brightness, and 60W RMS sound with Dolby Atmos and DTS TruSurround. It runs on Google TV OS and supports apps like Netflix and Prime Video. Additional features include a motion sensor and screen mirroring. Product Link
- The MOTOROLA EnvisionX is powered by a MediaTek 9602 processor and features Dual Band Wi-Fi, Google TV OS, and a 20W RMS sound output. It has an A Plus Grade Direct LED panel and supports popular apps like Netflix and YouTube. [Product Link](https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-envisionx-140-cm-55-inch-ultra-hd-4k-led-smart
