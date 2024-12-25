Flipkart Slashes iPhone 15 Price to Rs 26,999: Unmissable Exchange Deal and Rapid Delivery Options Available

Grab the Apple iPhone 15 (128GB, Black) at a drastically reduced price of Rs 26,999 on Flipkart during the exclusive sale event.

The Apple iPhone 15, launched at Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ event in September 2023, initially came with a hefty price tag of Rs 69,990 for the 128GB model. However, Flipkart’s current sale has significantly dropped its price to a more affordable Rs 26,999, after including discounts and exchange offers. This substantial price reduction makes the premium device a steal for those looking to upgrade without breaking the bank.

Incredible Discounts and Exchange Offers

Currently, the iPhone 15 (128GB, Black) is listed on Flipkart at a marked price of Rs 69,900. A 16% direct discount reduces this to Rs 58,499. Additionally, customers have the option to save further—up to Rs 31,500—by trading in a well-maintained iPhone 14 Plus. This trade-in deal slashes the price to an effective Rs 26,999.

Rapid 14-Minute Delivery

Flipkart enhances the shopping experience by offering a “Minutes” delivery service, promising to deliver the iPhone 15 within just 14 minutes in certain areas, albeit with extra charges. It’s important to note that this rapid delivery option does not include digital protection plans or product exchanges, focusing purely on speed and convenience.

Cutting-Edge Features of iPhone 15

Dynamic Island Technology: A standout feature of the iPhone 15 is the Dynamic Island technology, which replaces the traditional notch. This feature offers an interactive and enhanced user experience compared to previous models such as the iPhone 14 Pro.

Enhanced Display: The device boasts a 6.1-inch display capable of reaching a peak brightness of up to 2000 nits, providing an exceptional visual experience.

Improved Camera System: The iPhone 15 is equipped with a 48 MP primary camera featuring a quad-pixel sensor and 100% Focus Pixels for quick autofocus, along with a 24MP default setting for ultra-high-resolution images.

Versatile Photography Options: The new model includes a 2x Telephoto lens with options for 0.5x, 1x, and 2x zoom levels, enhancing photography flexibility. Features like Smart HDR and automated Portrait photo capture are also introduced, simplifying the photo-taking process.

USB-C Port: Transitioning from the lightning port, the iPhone 15 includes a USB-C port for increased compatibility with a variety of devices, allowing for the use of a single cable for multiple purposes.

Powerful A16 Bionic Chip: The iPhone 15 is powered by the A16 Bionic chip, previously exclusive to the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series. This chip ensures robust performance and efficient multitasking capabilities.