Vivo X200 vs iQOO 13 vs OnePlus 13: Battle of the Best Camera Phones

Compare Vivo X200, iQOO 13, and OnePlus 13 on price, specs, cameras, and performance. Find out which flagship phone is the best in 2024!

Vivo has expanded its camera-focused X series lineup with the launch of the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro. Initially released in China, these two models are now making their way to India and other global markets. While the Vivo X200 Pro comes with a hefty price tag of ₹94,999, making it less accessible to the masses, the Vivo X200 offers a compelling alternative at ₹65,999, with many similar features, including Zeiss branding for its camera optics. Competing against the Vivo X200 are the recently launched iQOO 13 and the much-anticipated OnePlus 13, which is set to launch in January 2025. In this article, we compare these three smartphones based on price, specifications, performance, and other key features to help you decide which device offers the best value in terms of cameras and overall functionality.

Vivo X200 Specifications

The Vivo X200 is designed to impress, featuring a 6.67-inch LTPS AMOLED display with industry-leading peak brightness of 4500 nits and 2160Hz PWM dimming for an ultra-smooth and flicker-free viewing experience. Under the hood, it runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, coupled with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, making it a powerhouse for multitasking and gaming.

The device ships with Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, ensuring users have access to the latest features. Vivo has also promised 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches, which is a major plus for long-term users.

Durability is another highlight, as the Vivo X200 comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering protection against dust and water.

For photography enthusiasts, the Vivo X200 boasts a 50MP Sony LYT 818 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 telemacro lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS. The Zeiss collaboration further enhances image quality, delivering vibrant and professional-grade photos.

Battery life is another strong point, with a 5,800mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging. However, it lacks wireless charging, which might disappoint some users at this price point.

iQOO 13 Specifications

The iQOO 13 targets a younger audience with its sleek design and high-performance specs. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2,400 nits, ensuring excellent visibility under direct sunlight.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the iQOO 13 offers blazing-fast performance, making it a favorite among gamers and power users. It is paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring lag-free performance in resource-intensive tasks.

The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14, with a promise of 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

In terms of optics, the iQOO 13 features a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, delivering versatile photography options.

The device is backed by a 4,800mAh battery that supports 120W fast charging, allowing it to charge from 0 to 100% in under 20 minutes. However, like the Vivo, it lacks wireless charging.

OnePlus 13 Specifications

The OnePlus 13 is expected to raise the bar with its rumored 6.74-inch AMOLED display featuring 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for fluid scrolling and gaming. It is set to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which promises improved energy efficiency and top-tier performance.

With LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, the OnePlus 13 is expected to deliver seamless multitasking and faster app loading times. It will run on OxygenOS 14 based on Android 14, with extended software support likely to rival Vivo’s update commitments.

On the camera front, the OnePlus 13 is rumored to feature a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, making it a strong contender for mobile photography enthusiasts.

The device is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging, adding more convenience for users.

Price Comparison

The Vivo X200 comes in two variants:

₹65,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage model

₹71,999 for the 16GB RAM/512GB storage model

In comparison, the iQOO 13 is priced more competitively:

₹54,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB model

₹59,999 for the 16GB RAM/512GB model

The OnePlus 13, set to debut in India in January 2025, hasn’t revealed its official pricing yet. However, considering the OnePlus 12 was launched earlier this year starting at ₹64,999, it’s safe to assume that the OnePlus 13 will likely start at a slightly higher price point, potentially in the range of ₹68,000–₹70,000, due to the inclusion of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

Which Phone Should You Choose?

Vivo X200: Ideal for photography enthusiasts who value Zeiss-tuned optics and a large battery. The 4-year OS update commitment adds extra value.

iQOO 13: Best for gamers and budget-conscious buyers, offering flagship-level performance and the fastest charging speed.

OnePlus 13: Perfect for those seeking a balance between premium performance, reliable software updates, and fast wired and wireless charging.

Conclusion

The battle between the Vivo X200, iQOO 13, and OnePlus 13 represents a clash of flagship smartphones that cater to different user needs, each excelling in distinct areas while delivering premium features. These smartphones showcase advancements in technology, particularly in display, performance, and camera capabilities, which are major deciding factors for buyers in the competitive premium smartphone market.

The Vivo X200 is undoubtedly a powerhouse, especially for photography enthusiasts who prioritize superior image quality. Its collaboration with Zeiss optics ensures vibrant, professional-grade images that stand out in this segment. The triple-camera setup, with a 50MP Sony LYT 818 primary sensor, ultra-wide, and telemacro lenses, provides unmatched versatility, making it an ideal choice for users passionate about photography and videography. Furthermore, the 5,800mAh battery, coupled with 90W fast charging, ensures that this device is built for extended use without frequent recharging. While it lacks wireless charging, Vivo compensates with its comprehensive software support, offering 4 years of OS updates and 5 years of security patches, making it an excellent long-term investment for users.

On the other hand, the iQOO 13 appeals to users who seek cutting-edge performance at a more affordable price point. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, this device is a performance beast, excelling in gaming and multitasking scenarios. Its 144Hz AMOLED display provides ultra-smooth visuals, which are perfect for gamers and content consumers. With its 120W fast charging, the iQOO 13 is unmatched when it comes to quick recharges, making it ideal for users who are always on the go. Despite a slightly less premium camera setup compared to the Vivo X200, the iQOO 13 still delivers solid results, ensuring a balanced offering of performance, price, and features.

The OnePlus 13, though yet to hit the market, holds a lot of promise with its Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a significant upgrade that is expected to offer improved efficiency and performance. With its 50MP triple-camera setup, it is poised to compete closely with the Vivo X200 in the camera department. Additionally, the inclusion of 50W wireless charging, alongside 100W wired charging, gives the OnePlus 13 an edge for users who prioritize convenience. Software support has always been a strength of OnePlus devices, and with the rumored extended OS update policy, it is expected to attract users looking for a premium smartphone that offers long-term reliability.

Choosing between these three devices ultimately depends on user preferences and priorities. If photography and long-term software support are your primary concerns, the Vivo X200 is an excellent option. For gamers and power users who want a high-performance device with the fastest charging, the iQOO 13 stands out as the most value-for-money option. For those seeking a blend of cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and the convenience of wireless charging, the OnePlus 13 may emerge as the most balanced choice once it hits the shelves in early 2025.

In conclusion, the Vivo X200, iQOO 13, and OnePlus 13 are all compelling devices in their own right, pushing the boundaries of what flagship smartphones can offer in 2024 and beyond. Each phone has been designed to cater to a specific audience, and whichever one you choose, you can rest assured of a top-tier experience that combines performance, design, and innovation. The ultimate winner in this battle depends on your personal needs, preferences, and budget, making this an exciting time to invest in a flagship smartphone.