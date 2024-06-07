Flipkart Slashes iPhone Prices: Unmissable Deals on iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and More

Discover unbeatable iPhone deals on Flipkart! Significant price cuts on iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and iPhone 13. Upgrade your smartphone experience at a fraction of the cost. Shop now!

In a recent move that’s stirring excitement among gadget enthusiasts, Flipkart has introduced significant discounts across various iPhone models, including the iPhone 15, iPhone 14, and iPhone 13. These price cuts present a golden opportunity for consumers looking to upgrade their smartphones at a more affordable price.

Current Deals on iPhones

iPhone 15 : The newest in Apple’s lineup, the iPhone 15, initially priced at Rs. 79,900, is now available for Rs. 65,999. This 128GB model offers state-of-the-art features like Dynamic Island technology and a 48MP primary camera with advanced autofocus capabilities. An additional discount of Rs. 1,000 is available for Axis Bank Credit Card EMI transactions, reducing the effective price to Rs. 64,999. Trade-ins can further decrease the price, potentially up to Rs. 58,500 depending on the device exchanged​​.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus : These models are seeing substantial discounts, with the iPhone 14 starting at Rs. 56,999, down from Rs. 69,990. The larger iPhone 14 Plus is now priced at Rs. 71,999, reduced from Rs. 89,900. Consumers can also avail additional bank discounts and exchange offers for further savings​​.

iPhone 13: This reliable model is also part of the discount spree, now priced at Rs. 53,999, previously at Rs. 59,900. Similar to the other models, buyers can benefit from additional savings through trade-ins and special bank offers​​.

Why the Discounts?

These aggressive price reductions are part of Flipkart’s strategic promotions during key sales periods like the Republic Day and Month-End Mobiles Fest. They aim to make premium gadgets more accessible while boosting sales and customer engagement during these events.

A Smart Buy?

For those debating whether to opt for these deals, the current price reductions make these high-end models more attainable than ever. The iPhone 15, with its enhanced camera and display features, stands out as a particularly smart purchase for tech enthusiasts wanting the latest technology at a reduced price. Meanwhile, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 offer great value for those looking for robust performance without the need for the absolute latest features​​.