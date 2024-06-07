Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro: A Closer Look at the Leaked Specifications

Discover the leaked features and specs of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro, expected to launch in 2024 with enhanced durability, extended battery life, and innovative features like real-time translation without internet.

Samsung is poised to expand its lineup of wireless earbuds with the anticipated launch of the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro. Tipped to arrive later this year, these earbuds are expected to deliver notable improvements and new features that could enhance the user experience significantly.

Expected Launch and Pricing

The Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro are likely to hit the market in the third quarter of 2024. While the exact pricing remains speculative, it’s anticipated that the Galaxy Buds 3 might be priced around $149, whereas the Buds 3 Pro could start at $229, aligning with the pricing trends of their predecessors​​.

Design and Durability

One of the most significant upgrades could be in the earbuds’ durability. Both models are rumored to receive an IP57 rating, indicating a robust design capable of resisting dust and water, making them more versatile for various environments and weather conditions​.

Battery Life and Charging

In terms of battery performance, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are reported to offer up to 30 hours of battery life, which would be a substantial improvement over previous models. The charging case is expected to have a 500mAh capacity, consistent with earlier versions, but with potential optimizations for longer battery life​​.

Advanced Features

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro might include cutting-edge features such as on-device real-time language translation, which would not require an internet connection to function. This feature could be a significant selling point for users who travel frequently or need multilingual support​​. Additionally, enhancements in Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), call quality, and possibly even health monitoring features like a built-in heart rate sensor are anticipated​​.

Competitive Edge

With stiff competition from other tech giants like Apple and Google, which have been actively enhancing their earbuds, Samsung’s updates to the Galaxy Buds series could be crucial in maintaining its market share. The inclusion of features like Auracast broadcast technology and improved ambient sound controls in previous models sets a high expectation for the upcoming Buds 3 Pro​​.