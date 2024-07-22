Flipkart’s GOAT Sale: The Ideal Time to Grab an iPhone 15

Flipkart’s ongoing GOAT Sale presents a golden opportunity to purchase the iPhone 15 at a significantly reduced price. With an 18% discount, the 128GB model is now available for Rs 65,499, a substantial drop from its original price of Rs 79,900. This translates to a saving of Rs 14,401, making it an attractive offer for those looking to upgrade their smartphone.

The GOAT Sale is particularly timely, as it precedes the anticipated launch of Apple’s new iPhone series later this year. This presents potential buyers with a chance to acquire the current model at a significantly lower price before newer models hit the market.

In addition to the flat discount, Flipkart is offering further savings through bank offers and an exchange program. Axis Bank and HDFC Bank credit card EMI options offer an additional Rs 1,500 off, while the exchange program could save buyers up to Rs 57,450. This combination of discounts and offers makes the iPhone 15 an even more compelling purchase during the GOAT Sale.

The iPhone 15 itself boasts a range of impressive features, including a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, peak brightness of 2000 nits, Ceramic Shield protection, up to 6GB RAM and 512GB storage, dual 12MP rear cameras, and a 12MP front camera. These features, combined with the significant price reduction during the GOAT Sale, make the iPhone 15 an excellent value proposition for potential buyers.

With substantial discounts, bank offers, and exchange opportunities, Flipkart’s GOAT sale significantly lowers the iPhone 15’s price, making it an attractive option for those seeking a high-quality smartphone. This, combined with the iPhone 15’s impressive features and the impending launch of newer models, presents a compelling case for considering this huge price cut during the sale. Whether you’re due for an upgrade or simply want to experience the latest in Apple technology, the GOAT sale may be the perfect time to make your purchase.