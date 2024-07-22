Don't miss the last chance to grab the best smartphone deals under ₹20,000 on Amazon Prime Day! Top picks from OnePlus, Redmi, Realme, iQOO, and Vivo. Act fast - sale ends soon!

Last Chance for Amazon Prime Day Deals: Best Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000

The clock is ticking on Amazon Prime Day 2024, with the sale set to end tonight at 11:59 pm IST. However, there’s still time to snag some incredible deals on mid-range smartphones under Rs. 20,000. These deals combine discounts, bank offers, cashback, and exchange options for maximum value. Let’s dive into the top smartphone deals you can grab before the sale ends:

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G: This recently launched smartphone boasts impressive features and is now available for just Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999). With additional bank offers, you can save even more.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G: If you’re looking for a powerful device, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is a fantastic option. Originally priced at Rs. 24,999, it’s currently on sale for Rs. 15,249, making it an absolute steal.

iQoo Z9 5G: Another strong contender in the mid-range segment, the iQoo Z9 5G is available for Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999). It offers excellent performance and a range of features at a competitive price point.

Redmi Note 13 5G: Redmi is known for its value-for-money offerings, and the Redmi Note 13 5G is no exception. It’s currently listed at Rs. 15,499 (MRP Rs. 20,999), providing a great opportunity for budget-conscious shoppers.

OnePlus Nord CE 3: The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is a popular choice for its reliable performance and stylish design. During Prime Day, you can get it for Rs. 18,999 (MRP Rs. 26,999), a significant discount for a capable device.

Vivo Y28s 5G: Vivo’s Y28s 5G is a well-rounded smartphone with a focus on camera capabilities. At Rs. 13,249 (MRP Rs. 17,999), it’s an attractive option for those prioritizing photography.

Don’t Miss Out on Additional Savings

Beyond the discounts mentioned above, there are several ways to maximize your savings during Amazon Prime Day:

Bank Offers: ICICI Bank and SBI credit card holders can enjoy an additional 10% discount on these smartphones. Cashback: Many deals come with cashback offers, effectively reducing the final price Exchange Offers: If you have an old smartphone, you can exchange it for a discount on your new purchase.

Act Fast to Secure Your Deal

With the sale ending tonight, it’s essential to act quickly if you’re interested in any of these deals. Compare the features and specifications of the smartphones, consider your budget and preferences, and make your decision before the clock runs out.

Amazon Prime Day offers a fantastic opportunity to upgrade your smartphone without breaking the bank. Don’t miss out on these last-minute deals for some of the best mid-range smartphones under Rs. 20,000!