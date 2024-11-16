Free Screen Replacement for Samsung Phones with Green Line Issue in India

Samsung India offers free screen replacements for Galaxy S21, S21 FE, and S22 Ultra devices affected by the green line issue. The program is valid until December 31, 2024. Learn more about this initiative and how to claim your replacement.

Samsung is proactively addressing a display problem known as the “green line issue” that has impacted some of its flagship smartphones. To ensure customer satisfaction, the company has launched a free screen replacement program specifically for users in India. This initiative, originally slated to conclude on September 30, 2024, has now been generously extended until December 31, 2024, providing affected customers with ample time to avail of the service.

Devices Covered Under the Program

Samsung’s commitment to resolving this issue is evident in the wide range of devices included in the program. Users of the following models experiencing the green line defect are eligible for a one-time free screen replacement:

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S21 FE 5G (SM-G990B and SM-G990E)

Galaxy S22 Ultra (SM-S908E)

This comprehensive coverage underscores Samsung’s dedication to supporting its customers and maintaining the quality of its products.

Understanding the “Green Line” Phenomenon

The “green line issue” manifests as a vertical green line that appears on the phone’s display, often seemingly out of the blue. While some users have reported the line appearing after installing a software update, a direct correlation remains unconfirmed. Samsung, however, is taking a proactive stance by offering this replacement program while investigations into the root cause continue.

Simple and Convenient Replacement Process

To make the replacement process as convenient as possible, Samsung India has streamlined the procedure. Affected users simply need to visit a Samsung-authorized service center with their eligible device. The trained technicians at the service center will assess the issue and guide users through the necessary steps for claiming their free screen replacement.

A Proactive Approach to Customer Support

Samsung’s response to this display issue aligns with industry best practices and reflects the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction. Other smartphone manufacturers, including OnePlus, have also initiated similar programs to address the green line problem, highlighting the collaborative effort within the industry to tackle such challenges. This initiative by Samsung demonstrates its dedication to product quality and customer support, further solidifying its position as a leader in the smartphone market.