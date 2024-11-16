Base Galaxy S25 Spotted on Geekbench, Performance Raises Concerns

The Galaxy S25's Geekbench scores are in, and they're raising eyebrows. Is Samsung's custom Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy underperforming? Discover the surprising results and potential implications for the upcoming flagship.

The Galaxy S25 series, anticipated to launch in January 2025, has been generating significant buzz. A recent Geekbench listing has offered a glimpse into the potential specifications and performance of the base Galaxy S25 model.

Galaxy S25 Geekbench Listing Details

The Geekbench listing reveals a Galaxy S25 with model number “SM-S931N,” likely destined for the Korean market. The device is equipped with the customized “Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy” chipset, clocked at 4.47 GHz, surpassing the standard Snapdragon 8 Elite’s 4.32 GHz. This specialized chipset has been a hallmark of Samsung flagships. The listed device also boasts 12 GB of RAM.

However, the performance scores are unexpectedly underwhelming. The Galaxy S25 achieved 2481 in single-core and 8658 in multi-core tests. These scores fall significantly short of other Snapdragon 8 Elite devices, such as the OnePlus 13 and iQOO 13, which routinely score over 3100 and 10,000, respectively. This discrepancy raises concerns about the performance of Samsung’s custom-tuned chip.

Potential Reasons for Underwhelming Performance

Several factors could contribute to the lower-than-expected performance. It is possible that the base Galaxy S25 incorporates a smaller cooling system compared to larger, performance-oriented flagships. Alternatively, Samsung may be prioritizing efficiency over raw performance.

Historically, Samsung’s “For Galaxy” chipsets have exhibited lower scores than their standard Snapdragon 8-series counterparts. This trend may reflect Samsung’s emphasis on optimizing efficiency.

Global Availability of Snapdragon Chipset

While the Geekbench listing suggests the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy will be used in the Korean market, there are indications that Samsung plans to utilize the Snapdragon chipset across the entire Galaxy S25 series globally, similar to the Galaxy S23 series. This rumor, if true, would align with Samsung’s strategy of offering a consistent user experience across different markets.