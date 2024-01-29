FUJIFILM India Showcases Advanced Imaging Solutions at IRIA 2024

FUJIFILM India presented its portfolio of healthcare imaging solutions at the 76th National Conference of the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association (IRIA), held from January 25–28, 2024, in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. The event, organized by IRIA, is a significant gathering for radiology and imaging professionals in India.

Key Highlights:

FUJIFILM India displayed advanced healthcare imaging products at the 76th IRIA National Conference.

The showcased products include a 1.5T MRI, portable X-ray devices, an ultrasound scanner, a medical imaging system, and a digital radiography panel.

The company emphasized its focus on technological advancements and customer-oriented solutions in healthcare imaging.

FUJIFILM India actively participates in community awareness campaigns and aims to contribute to the healthcare sector’s growth.

Last year, at the 75th IRIA, FUJIFILM India introduced innovative products like the Aperto Lucent Open MRI, FDX Visionary-DR, and the FUJIFILM Connect App. This year, the company demonstrated the effective implementation and operation of these technologies. The product lineup presented at IRIA 2024 includes ECHELON Smart, a superconductive MRI with a compact design; FDR nano, a portable X-ray device; ARIETTA Series, a diagnostic ultrasound scanner; SYNAPSE PACS, a web-based medical imaging information system; FDR X-Air, a lightweight portable X-ray unit; and a versatile flat panel detector for digital radiography.

Mr. Chander Shekhar Sibal, Vice President and HOD – Healthcare Business, FUJIFILM India, commented on the company’s role in the evolving healthcare industry and its commitment to introducing innovative imaging solutions. Mr. Shunsuke Honda, Business Advisor for the Healthcare Business at FUJIFILM India, highlighted the company’s focus on building future-ready healthcare imaging solutions and its involvement in community awareness initiatives.

FUJIFILM India’s participation in IRIA 2024 underscores its dedication to advancing health services through innovative technologies. The company continues to strive for excellence in healthcare imaging and seeks to play a pivotal role in improving the quality of life in India.