Zenbook 14 OLED (2024): Redefining Ultra-Slim Laptop Performance and Design

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2024 model has been making waves in the laptop market, showcasing the remarkable capabilities of ultra-slim laptops. This device stands out not just for its sleek design, but also for its advanced features and performance.

Key Highlights:

Features a 2.8K OLED touch display with a protective glass layer and minimal graininess.

Enhanced with Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processors for superior performance.

Offers a spacious, smooth glass touchpad and a robust IR camera for biometrics.

Utilizes advanced AI technology, including AI upscaling for gaming.

Exhibits a unique noise issue in pre-production units, resolved in the final version.

The Zenbook 14 OLED is notable for its commitment to OLED panels, foregoing IPS options for a glossy finish, touch or non-touch implementations. It boasts a touch model of the 14-inch 2.8K OLED panel with an extra layer of protective glass, contributing to its robust design without compromising on weight or quality. The touch model displays minimal graininess compared to previous models, a significant improvement in this generation.

Design and Build:

The Zenbook 14 OLED maintains a slim profile without sacrificing durability. The choice of materials and the build quality reflect Asus’s commitment to providing a lightweight yet sturdy laptop.

Aesthetic appeal is enhanced by a minimalist design, appealing to users who value both functionality and style.

Display Quality:

The 14-inch 2.8K OLED panel is a standout feature, offering vivid colors, deep blacks, and excellent contrast ratios. This makes it ideal for professionals in creative fields as well as for everyday media consumption.

The touch and non-touch variants offer flexibility to users, with the touch model featuring an additional layer of protective glass

Performance:

Powered by Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processors, the laptop delivers robust performance, handling everyday tasks and more demanding applications with ease.

Although not primarily designed for gaming, it can handle less graphically intensive games at medium to low settings, benefiting from Intel’s XeSS AI upscaling technology.

In terms of performance, the laptop is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processors. While it may not cater to high-end gaming needs, medium to low settings in gaming still deliver satisfactory performance. Interestingly, the Zenbook 14 OLED features AI capabilities, including an AI upscaling technology for gaming, though its real-world impact on typical user experience remains to be fully realized.

The touchpad of this model is spacious and made of glass, offering a smooth experience for daily use. The IR camera replaces the fingerprint sensor for biometrics, maintaining the sleek design of the laptop. However, a notable issue was the strange noise during intensive tasks, identified in pre-production units but rectified in the final product.

This model has also integrated AI capabilities into its hardware, offering potential for on-device AI tools and applications. It showed impressive performance in AI image generation tasks, indicating the power of the Core Ultra’s AI components.

The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED 2024 edition is a significant step forward in ultra-slim laptop design. It combines a sleek, robust build with advanced technology and performance capabilities. The introduction of AI hardware and the commitment to high-quality OLED displays set this model apart in the market, making it a compelling choice for users seeking portability without compromising on performance​​​​​​.