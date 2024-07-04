Fujifilm India Unveils Stylish instax mini SE with Kriti Sanon

Fujifilm India launches the stylish instax mini SE instant camera with Kriti Sanon, available in 5 colors and 2 combo packs.

Fujifilm India, a leader in imaging technology, introduced the instax mini SE™, a stylish addition to its popular instax “mini” series. Bollywood icon Kriti Sanon, who has joined the Instax family as a brand ambassador, graced the launch event in Mumbai.

A New Era for Instant Photography

The instax mini SE marks a significant milestone for Fujifilm India. This latest instant camera combines modern design with user-friendly features, catering to today’s consumers. With enhanced capabilities like brightness control, this sleek camera promises a unique user experience.

Kriti Sanon: A Perfect Fit for Instax

Kriti Sanon’s vibrant personality and popularity align perfectly with the Instax brand, making her an ideal ambassador for the instax mini SE. Her enthusiasm for capturing life’s moments resonates with Fujifilm’s commitment to providing products that bring joy and creativity to photography.

Stylish Design and Vibrant Colors

Available in green, blue, pink, purple, and light grey, the instax mini SE™ is a fashion-forward accessory for any occasion. It comes in two combo packs: the “mini SE Fun Pack” with 10 shots and the “mini SE Joy Pack” with 40 shots, priced at Rs. 8,499/- and Rs. 9,999/-, respectively.

Instant Creativity with Fujifilm Instax Film

The instax mini SE uses Fujifilm’s “mini” format film, producing credit card-sized prints that develop in about 90 seconds. Its features include a viewfinder with a target spot, a 60mm lens, and manual exposure control, allowing users to capture their special moments with ease and creativity.

Fujifilm India’s Commitment to Innovation

Mr. Koji Wada, Managing Director of FUJIFILM India, emphasized the company’s dedication to innovation and delivering products that bring smiles to people’s faces. Mr. Arun Babu, Associate Director & Head of Digital Camera, Instax & Optical Devices Business at FUJIFILM India, highlighted the instax mini SE™’s role in meeting the evolving needs of customers, offering a fun, trendy, and user-friendly package.

Availability

The instax mini SE will be available in 1,500 retail stores across India and online at www.instax.in starting from July 10th. For retail outlet locations, visit www.instax.in/apps/where-to-buy.