HMD Partners with Cricketing Star Jemimah Rodrigues: A Shared Vision

HMD, a rising star in the technology industry, has formed a long-term partnership with Jemimah Rodrigues, the talented all-rounder of the Indian national women’s cricket team. This collaboration aims to connect HMD with India’s young, tech-savvy demographic, drawing on shared values and a deep understanding of consumer preferences.

Aligning Values and Aspirations

Jemimah Rodrigues, known for her adaptability and grace both on and off the field, embodies HMD’s core values of innovation, sustainability, and authenticity. This alignment makes her an ideal ambassador for the brand.

Tathagat Jena, Head of Online Business, DTC & Marketing Head at HMD, expressed excitement about the partnership, highlighting the resonance between HMD’s brand identity and Jemimah’s vibrant personality. “In Jemimah, we see a vibrant and versatile brand advocate who truly expresses herself on and off the field,” Jena stated.

A Human Touch in Technology

Jemimah Rodrigues echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the unique connection between HMD and athletes. “In a world where athletes like us are expected to be like machines, here is a technology brand that wants us to be human,” she remarked, expressing her enthusiasm for collaborating with Human Mobile Devices (HMD).

This partnership signifies a promising synergy between a rising technology brand and a celebrated athlete, both committed to innovation, authenticity, and the human element in their respective fields.