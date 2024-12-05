Funtouch OS 15 Open Beta Launches For iQOO Neo 9 Pro in India; Here’s What To Expect

Funtouch OS 15 Open Beta now available for iQOO Neo 9 Pro in India, featuring AI enhancements and new animations for a seamless experience.

The introduction of the Funtouch OS 15 Open Beta for the iQOO Neo 9 Pro marks a significant update for users in India. This latest upgrade incorporates a suite of enhanced functionalities that aim to refine user interaction and efficiency. Notable among these is the innovative priority scheduling algorithm. This tool leverages AI to evaluate the power requirements of various applications and tasks, allocating processor resources accordingly to optimize performance without excessive battery consumption.

Another critical enhancement is the Rapid Dynamic Effect Engine. This feature enhances system animations for a smoother, quicker response during user interactions. Coupled with the newly introduced Origin animation, these modifications contribute to a more fluid and natural touch response, enhancing the overall device usability.

Further, the Memory Enhancement Technology introduced in this update significantly boosts the device’s capability to handle multiple applications simultaneously. By employing an advanced zRAM memory compression algorithm, this technology increases compression speeds by 40%, reducing GPU memory usage for apps running in the background, thereby facilitating a more efficient multitasking experience.

Technical Update Details

The Funtouch OS 15 Open Beta is delivered in a package approximately 2.73GB in size, bearing the build number PD2338F_EX_A_15.1.6.7.W30. It is initially available to a select group of users, with plans for a broader rollout shortly. The update is engineered to preserve personal data without occupying additional system storage.

A particularly engaging feature introduced in this beta version is the Circle to Search functionality, incorporating Google’s AI-driven visual search tool. This feature enables users to highlight objects on their screen to initiate searches directly, offering a dynamic and interactive method to access information on the internet.

With these updates, the Funtouch OS 15 Open Beta significantly enhances the iQOO Neo 9 Pro, providing users with advanced AI capabilities, smoother animations, and more efficient multitasking. This update is poised to transform the iQOO Neo 9 Pro into an even more adept and user-friendly device, promising a superior smartphone experience.