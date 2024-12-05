Realme 14x 5G Design and Launch Details Revealed Ahead of India Release

05/12/2024
Swayam Malhotra
2 Min Read
Add Comment
Realme 14x 5G Design and Launch Details Revealed Ahead of India Release
Discover the Realme 14x 5G's leaked design and features, including a new camera setup and enhanced IP rating, set to launch in India on December 18th.

The latest reports unveil the Realme 14x 5G, setting the stage for its debut in India. Slated for release on December 18th, this model is expected to succeed the Realme 12x 5G. Notably, the series skipped the Realme 13 iteration, making the Realme 14x 5G a much-anticipated upgrade.

Design and Aesthetic Enhancements

The Realme 14x 5G is set to feature a vertically aligned camera setup, a shift from the circular module of its predecessor. This new setup includes triple rear cameras, an enhancement over the 50MP dual camera system of the Realme 12x 5G. The design renders suggest the inclusion of vibrant color options such as Crystal Black, Golden Glow, and Jewel Red. Additionally, the placement of the volume and power buttons has been optimized along the right edge, with a USB Type-C port located at the bottom.

Anticipated Specifications

The smartphone is rumored to boast a 6.67-inch HD+ display with an IPS LCD panel. Storage options are likely to be versatile, with configurations of 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB, and 8GB+256GB available. In terms of battery life, the Realme 14x 5G is expected to house a robust 6,000mAh battery, improving upon the 5,000mAh capacity of its predecessor. Additionally, an upgrade to an IP69 rating suggests enhanced durability and resistance to environmental factors.

As the launch date approaches, the Realme 14x 5G is poised to make a significant impact in the Indian smartphone market. With its upgraded features, including a new camera setup, increased battery capacity, and improved durability with an IP69 rating, this model is set to build on the legacy of its predecessors. The introduction of vibrant new color options—Crystal Black, Golden Glow, and Jewel Red—adds to the appeal, making it a promising choice for consumers looking for the latest in smartphone technology. As we await its arrival, the Realme 14x 5G stands as a testament to Realme’s commitment to innovation and quality in their smartphone lineup.

FacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppRedditPinterest

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar photo

Swayam Malhotra

Swayam, a journalism graduate from Panjab University with 5 years of experience, specializes in covering new gadgets and tech impacts. His extensive coverage of software solutions has been pivotal in PC-Tablet's news articles. He specializes in analysing new gadgets, exploring software solutions, and discussing the impact of technology on everyday life.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Follow Us on Social Media

Web Stories

Flagship Android Smartphones Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite: realme GT 7 Pro, iQOO 13 & More!
Flagship Android Smartphones Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite: realme GT 7 Pro, iQOO 13 & More!
Best phones under ₹20,000 in December 2024: realme P1 Speed, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite& More!
Best phones under ₹20,000 in December 2024: realme P1 Speed, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite& More!
Best phones under ₹10,000 in December 2024: Tecno Pop 9 5G, realme C63 & More
Best phones under ₹10,000 in December 2024: Tecno Pop 9 5G, realme C63 & More
Upcoming Smartphone Launch in December 2024: iQOO 13, vivo X200 and Redmi Note 14!
Upcoming Smartphone Launch in December 2024: iQOO 13, vivo X200 and Redmi Note 14!
Best Gaming Phones Under ₹25,000 in December 2024: Top Picks for Gamers
Best Gaming Phones Under ₹25,000 in December 2024: Top Picks for Gamers
5 Best Earbuds Under ₹5,000 in India 2024: OnePlus Buds Z2, realme Buds Air 3 and More!
5 Best Earbuds Under ₹5,000 in India 2024: OnePlus Buds Z2, realme Buds Air 3 and More!
View all stories
Flagship Android Smartphones Powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite: realme GT 7 Pro, iQOO 13 & More! Best phones under ₹20,000 in December 2024: realme P1 Speed, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite& More! Best phones under ₹10,000 in December 2024: Tecno Pop 9 5G, realme C63 & More Upcoming Smartphone Launch in December 2024: iQOO 13, vivo X200 and Redmi Note 14! Best Gaming Phones Under ₹25,000 in December 2024: Top Picks for Gamers 5 Best Earbuds Under ₹5,000 in India 2024: OnePlus Buds Z2, realme Buds Air 3 and More!