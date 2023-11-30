G-SHOCK Celebrates 40 Years with ‘Shock The World’ Tour in Mumbai

The ‘Shock The World’ tour by G-SHOCK, in collaboration with Vh1 Supersonic, is set to return to India, marking its presence in Mumbai on December 16, 2023. This event, returning after an 11-year break, promises a blend of music, culture, and the distinctive qualities of G-SHOCK.

Key Highlights:

G-SHOCK to host ‘Shock The World’ tour in Mumbai on December 16, 2023, in association with Vh1 Supersonic.

Kikuo Ibe, known as the Father of G-SHOCK, to attend the event.

Performances by artists Krsna, Paradox, Kayan, and OG Shez.

The tour has featured global artists and has reached audiences in 34 countries.

The event celebrates the brand’s ethos of toughness and innovation.

G-SHOCK has been a symbol of support for youth culture, promoting various forms of real-life expression like music, sports, and street culture. The ‘Shock The World’ tour, since its inception in 2008, has grown into a global event, uniting street culture and music under the banner of G-SHOCK‘s enduring spirit. Having captivated audiences in 34 countries, the tour recently made stops in major cities like Tokyo, New York, Berlin, London, Shanghai, and Bali.

This year’s Mumbai event will feature remarkable performances from Kikuo Ibe, along with artists Krsna, Paradox, Kayan, and OG Shez. Additionally, the first-ever TEAM G-SHOCK in India will be announced during these celebrations.

Hideki Imai, Managing Director of Casio India, expressed enthusiasm about bringing the tour back to India, highlighting the blend of G-SHOCK’s history and the vibrant subcultures it has inspired. Gaurav Mashruwala, Business Head of Viacom18 LIVE, also shared his excitement about the collaboration, emphasizing the unique fusion of music and culture that the event will offer.

The event will also feature an exclusive zone showcasing iconic and limited-edition G-SHOCK timepieces, allowing attendees a closer look at these creations. The ‘Shock The World’ tour represents the ethos of G-SHOCK—toughness, resilience, and innovation—and its return to India promises an electrifying experience.

Fans of rap music, pop culture, streetwear, and G-SHOCK are invited to join this celebration. Tickets are available for registration at the specified link.