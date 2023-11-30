boAt Launches Immortal Katana Blade TWS Earbuds

boAt, a prominent audio and wearables brand in India, has expanded its product line with the introduction of the Immortal Katana Blade TWS earbuds. These earbuds, inspired by the Katana Blade, offer a unique design with sound effects that mimic a Katana sword being unsheathed.

Key Highlights:

boAt has launched its new Immortal Katana Blade true wireless earbuds.

Features include 50 hours of playback, dynamic RGB LEDs, and ultra-low latency in BEAST mode.

Available in Gunmetal Black and Gray at INR 2,299 on Amazon.in and boat-lifestyle.com.

The Immortal Katana Blade earbuds integrate advanced technology with a unique design. They come with a metal top that, when opened, plays the sound of a Katana blade, adding to the user’s gaming experience. The earbuds combine traditional aesthetics with modern features, including dynamic RGB LED lighting, and a BEAST mode that provides ultra-low latency of 50 ms.

Enhanced with Bluetooth v5.3 and Instant Wake-N-Pair technology, the earbuds offer quick connectivity, keeping users in sync with their games. The 13mm drivers enhanced with boAt Signature Sound ensure an ultra-low latency experience, crucial for gaming. With a single charge providing up to 50 hours of continuous use, these earbuds are designed for extended gaming sessions. A quick 10-minute charge using ASAP Charge technology can deliver 180 minutes of playback.

The earbuds are equipped with an IPX4 rating, ensuring durability and resistance against sweat and water, making them suitable for intense gaming sessions. Their ergonomic design promises comfort during prolonged use.

The boAt Immortal Katana Blade TWS earbuds are available in Gunmetal Black and Grey for INR 2,299. They can be purchased on Amazon.in and boat-lifestyle.com.