Galaxy Z Fold SE (W25) Debuts with an Almost Imperceptible Crease

Discover the Samsung W25 (Galaxy Z Fold SE), a foldable phone with a nearly invisible crease, 8-inch display, 200MP camera, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. Explore its groundbreaking design and impressive specs.

Samsung has once again pushed the boundaries of foldable phone technology with the release of the Samsung W25 in China, a rebranded version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition launched in South Korea. While the core hardware remains identical, featuring a stunning 8-inch display, a groundbreaking 200MP camera, and the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, the W25 boasts a unique aesthetic with its new gold accents, catering specifically to the Chinese market.

A New Era for Foldable Displays

What truly sets the W25 apart is the remarkable improvement in its folding display technology. Early hands-on videos from tech reviewers have revealed a nearly invisible crease, a significant advancement that addresses a common concern with foldable phones. When the W25’s display is powered on, the crease becomes incredibly difficult to discern, especially against lighter backgrounds. This achievement is a testament to Samsung’s dedication to refining the foldable experience, offering users a more immersive and visually seamless display.

The W25‘s Hinge: A Design Triumph

Beyond the impressive display, the W25 also showcases a refined hinge mechanism. Compared to its predecessor, the hinge is less pronounced when the device is closed, contributing to a sleeker and more polished appearance. This design enhancement not only improves the phone’s aesthetics but also potentially enhances its durability.

Samsung W25 vs. the Competition: A Closer Look

In direct comparisons with other leading foldable phones, such as the OPPO Find N3 (also marketed as the OnePlus Open), the W25 demonstrates a clear advantage in crease visibility. The W25’s crease appears significantly less noticeable, even when the display is off. This difference highlights Samsung’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of foldable display technology and delivering a superior user experience.

However, it is important to acknowledge that the OPPO Find N3 was released earlier in October 2023, while the Samsung W25 is a more recent entry to the market. This suggests that OPPO may have the opportunity to incorporate similar advancements in future iterations of its foldable phones. The competition between these tech giants will undoubtedly drive further innovation in the foldable phone segment, ultimately benefiting consumers with more refined and advanced devices.

The Samsung W25 represents a significant step forward in the evolution of foldable phones. With its nearly invisible crease, powerful performance, and elegant design, it sets a new standard for foldable devices and reinforces Samsung’s position as a leader in this exciting and rapidly evolving market.