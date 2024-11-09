iQOO 12 5G Now Under Rs 25,000 on Amazon: Here’s How to Grab the Deal

Grab the iQOO 12 5G for under Rs 25,000 on Amazon! Discover how to unlock incredible savings with bank offers and exchange bonuses on this powerful smartphone with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 120W fast charging, and a stunning display.

The iQOO 12 5G has been making waves with its impressive specifications and powerful performance, but its premium price tag might have deterred some potential buyers. However, Amazon is now offering a golden opportunity to own this cutting-edge device for a much more accessible price, bringing it under Rs 25,000. This incredible deal leverages a combination of bank offers and exchange bonuses, making the iQOO 12 5G more attainable than ever before.

Unlocking the Offer

While the iQOO 12 5G is listed at Rs 52,999 on Amazon, savvy shoppers can significantly reduce this cost. Firstly, take advantage of bank offers with select credit and debit cards, which can provide a discount of up to Rs 3,000. Furthermore, Amazon’s exchange program allows you to trade in your old smartphone for a substantial discount of up to Rs 25,450. By combining both offers, the price of the iQOO 12 5G plummets to an incredibly attractive Rs 24,549. This presents an unparalleled opportunity to experience flagship features without the usual financial burden.

A Closer Look at the iQOO 12 5G

Beyond the enticing price, the iQOO 12 5G boasts a compelling array of features. Its expansive 6.78-inch AMOLED display is a visual treat, offering a crisp 1.5K resolution, vibrant colors with HDR10+ support, and an ultra-smooth 144Hz variable refresh rate. Whether you’re scrolling through social media, watching videos, or gaming, the display delivers an immersive and responsive experience.

Driving this impressive device is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, the current pinnacle of mobile processing power. This ensures seamless multitasking, lag-free gaming, and effortless handling of demanding applications. Adding to its gaming prowess is the dedicated Q1 gaming chipset, which optimizes performance for a smoother and more responsive gaming experience.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the versatile triple-rear camera setup. The 50MP primary sensor captures stunning detail and accurate colors in various lighting conditions. The 50MP ultra-wide lens expands your creative possibilities, allowing you to capture breathtaking landscapes and group photos. For capturing distant subjects, the 64MP telephoto lens offers 3x optical zoom and a remarkable 100x digital zoom, bringing distant objects closer with impressive clarity. A 16MP front-facing camera ensures high-quality selfies and video calls.

One of the standout features of the iQOO 12 5G is its robust 5000mAh battery, which easily lasts through a full day of intensive use. The 120W fast charging capability minimizes downtime, allowing you to quickly top up the battery and get back to what you were doing. Our tests revealed exceptional battery performance, with demanding tasks like gaming and high-resolution video playback consuming minimal power. Moreover, the phone fully charged from 0 to 100% in an astonishingly fast 31 minutes.

The iQOO 12 5G offers a compelling package of cutting-edge technology, impressive performance, and a premium user experience. With Amazon’s limited-time offer, this flagship smartphone becomes accessible to a wider audience, making it an irresistible choice for those seeking top-tier features without exceeding their budget.