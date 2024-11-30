Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today November 30, 2024: Free Diamonds and Gun Skins as Rewards

Garena Free Fire Max is a popular battle royale game offering an enhanced experience compared to the original Garena Free Fire, which was banned in India. Since its launch, the game has attracted a large player base in the country, thanks to its impressive graphics and engaging gameplay. To keep players excited, the developers frequently release redeem codes, providing exclusive in-game rewards like free diamonds and gun skins.
What Are Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?
Redeem codes in Garena Free Fire Max allow players to unlock various in-game rewards such as weapons, diamonds, and exclusive skins. These codes are 12-character alphanumeric combinations that enhance the gaming experience. By redeeming these codes, players can gain access to items like the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, and Fire Head Hunting Parachute. However, these codes are time-limited, valid for up to 12 hours, and restricted to the first 500 users who redeem them.
Redeem Codes for November 30, 2024
Here is the list of Free Fire Max redeem codes for today:
- FY9MFW7KFSNN – Cobra Bundle
- FFXCY2MSF7PY – Isagi Ring Bundle
- FFYCTSHMYN2Y – Booyah Bling Fist
- UDHSF2TQFFMK – Flashing Spade
- FYSCT4NKFM9X – Blue Lock Wheel Bundle
- FXK2NDY5QSMX – Yellow Poker MP40 Skin
- FV4SF2CQFY9M – Booyah Pass Premium Plus And Rs 1000 Redeem Code
- GXFT7YNWTQSZ – EVO UMP Gun Skin
- VY2KFXT9FQNC – M1887 Golden Glare Shotgun
- FFWSY2MSFXQK – Nagi Ring (Nagi Team V Bundle)
- NTFYW7QPXN2K – One Punch Man M1887 Skin Plus Rs 1000 Redeem Code
- WFYCTK2MYNCK – Evo XM8 Gun Skin
- TFW2Y7NQFV9S – Cobra MP40 Skin Plus 1450 Tokens
- TYW2FVQ9SZB6 – Black And White T-Shirt
- XFVQWKYHTN2P – LOL Emote
How to Redeem Free Fire Max Codes
To claim your rewards, follow these simple steps:
- Visit the Rewards Redemption Website: reward.ff.garena.com/en.
- Log in using your preferred platform: Facebook, X, Apple ID, Google, VK ID, or Huawei ID.
- Enter the redeem code in the provided text box.
- Click ‘Confirm’ to complete the process.
- Open the Free Fire game and access your rewards through the in-game mail section.
Key Points to Remember
- Rewards from redeemed codes are sent directly to the in-game mail section.
- These codes are not valid for guest accounts. Ensure your account is linked to Facebook, X, or VK to redeem rewards.
- Allow up to 24 hours for the rewards to appear in your account.
