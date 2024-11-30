Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today November 30, 2024: Free Diamonds and Gun Skins as Rewards

Unlock free diamonds, gun skins, and more with Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 30, 2024. Act fast as these codes are time-limited!

Garena Free Fire Max is a popular battle royale game offering an enhanced experience compared to the original Garena Free Fire, which was banned in India. Since its launch, the game has attracted a large player base in the country, thanks to its impressive graphics and engaging gameplay. To keep players excited, the developers frequently release redeem codes, providing exclusive in-game rewards like free diamonds and gun skins.

What Are Free Fire Max Redeem Codes?

Redeem codes in Garena Free Fire Max allow players to unlock various in-game rewards such as weapons, diamonds, and exclusive skins. These codes are 12-character alphanumeric combinations that enhance the gaming experience. By redeeming these codes, players can gain access to items like the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamonds Voucher, and Fire Head Hunting Parachute. However, these codes are time-limited, valid for up to 12 hours, and restricted to the first 500 users who redeem them.

Redeem Codes for November 30, 2024

Here is the list of Free Fire Max redeem codes for today:

FY9MFW7KFSNN – Cobra Bundle

FFXCY2MSF7PY – Isagi Ring Bundle

FFYCTSHMYN2Y – Booyah Bling Fist

UDHSF2TQFFMK – Flashing Spade

FYSCT4NKFM9X – Blue Lock Wheel Bundle

FXK2NDY5QSMX – Yellow Poker MP40 Skin

FV4SF2CQFY9M – Booyah Pass Premium Plus And Rs 1000 Redeem Code

GXFT7YNWTQSZ – EVO UMP Gun Skin

VY2KFXT9FQNC – M1887 Golden Glare Shotgun

FFWSY2MSFXQK – Nagi Ring (Nagi Team V Bundle)

NTFYW7QPXN2K – One Punch Man M1887 Skin Plus Rs 1000 Redeem Code

WFYCTK2MYNCK – Evo XM8 Gun Skin

TFW2Y7NQFV9S – Cobra MP40 Skin Plus 1450 Tokens

TYW2FVQ9SZB6 – Black And White T-Shirt

XFVQWKYHTN2P – LOL Emote

How to Redeem Free Fire Max Codes

To claim your rewards, follow these simple steps:

Visit the Rewards Redemption Website: reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Log in using your preferred platform: Facebook, X, Apple ID, Google, VK ID, or Huawei ID.

Enter the redeem code in the provided text box.

Click ‘Confirm’ to complete the process.

Open the Free Fire game and access your rewards through the in-game mail section.

Key Points to Remember