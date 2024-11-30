OnePlus 12 Enhances User Experience with Latest OxygenOS 15 Update in India

30/11/2024
Mahak Aggarwal
OnePlus recently introduced an enhanced version of OxygenOS 15 for the OnePlus 12 in India. This update, specific to models already equipped with OxygenOS 15, adds a suite of advanced AI features that streamline functionality and enhance user interactions. The rollout began in India earlier this month, following a global release, promising significant improvements across various applications.

Enhanced Photography with AI

The new update introduces AI Retouch to enhance photo quality, particularly useful for images that are cropped, distant, or of low quality. Features such as ‘Unblur’ help restore clarity, color, and lighting in blurry photos, while another innovative tool offers to remove reflections from glasses.

Streamlined Content Management with AI Notes

AI Notes significantly boosts productivity by assisting in the creation and refinement of content. It includes a ‘Format’ feature to organize scattered information neatly and a ‘Clean up’ option that employs AI to eliminate unnecessary filler words from voice notes.

Increased Interconnectivity and System Improvements

OxygenOS 15 enhances device interconnectivity by enabling the sharing of live photos with iOS devices through the O+ Connect app. It also improves the stability and compatibility of Bluetooth connections, contributing to a more seamless user experience.

Additional Functionalities

The update doesn’t stop with AI enhancements; it also includes practical features for everyday use. The Photos app now can recognize boarding passes and integrate them directly into Google Wallet. Furthermore, this update incorporates the November 2024 Android security patch, which addresses previous stability issues and app crashes, ensuring enhanced security and performance for OnePlus 12 users.

The latest OxygenOS 15 update for the OnePlus 12 introduces an array of AI-driven features and enhancements that significantly improve the user experience. With advancements like AI Retouch and AI Notes, users can expect improved photo quality and streamlined content management. Additionally, the update boosts system interconnectivity and includes essential security patches, ensuring that OnePlus 12 users enjoy a more robust, efficient, and secure mobile experience. This update underscores OnePlus’s commitment to enhancing device functionality and user satisfaction through continuous software improvements.

Avatar photo

Mahak Aggarwal

With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.

