Garmin Slashes Prices of Forerunner 165 Series in India, Offers Refunds to Early Buyers

Garmin, a leading provider of GPS navigation and wearable technology, has announced a significant price reduction for its popular Forerunner 165 series GPS smartwatch in India. The company has also introduced a refund program for customers who purchased the watch at its original launch price, a first for Garmin in the Indian market.

New Pricing

Effective immediately, the Forerunner 165 (non-music) is now available for Rs 25,490, down from its original price of Rs 29,990. The Forerunner 165 (music) has also been reduced in price, now retailing for Rs 29,990, down from Rs 33,490.

Refund Program

In a move aimed at customer satisfaction, Garmin will be offering refunds to customers who purchased the Forerunner 165 series at the original launch price. This unique initiative reflects the company’s commitment to providing value to its customers and adapting to market dynamics.

Market Strategy

Garmin’s decision to reduce the prices of the Forerunner 165 series is part of its strategy to increase its market share in India. The company is targeting athletes, adventure enthusiasts, and the growing middle class with its range of advanced GPS smartwatches.

Forerunner 165 Series: Features and Benefits

The Forerunner 165 series, launched on June 5, 2024, is packed with features that cater to the needs of professional runners and athletes. The smartwatch boasts a vibrant AMOLED display, comprehensive activity tracking, and advanced health-and-fitness monitoring capabilities. It also offers specialized training modules and precise tracking to help athletes optimize their performance.

Enhanced Value Proposition

With its new pricing, the Forerunner 165 series offers an even more compelling value proposition to consumers. The smartwatch’s combination of advanced features, sleek design, and affordable price makes it an attractive option for those seeking a premium GPS smartwatch.

Availability

The Forerunner 165 series is available in four stylish dual-color themes: Turquoise/Aqua, Black/Slate Grey, Mist Grey/Whitestone, and Berry/Lilac. The smartwatch is backed by a two-year warranty and can be purchased at all Garmin stores across India.