Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Surpasses 400,000 Sales Milestone in India

Hyundai Motor India Limited has recently announced a significant achievement: surpassing 400,000 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios sales in the Indian market. Introduced in 2019 as a successor to the Grand i10, the Nios quickly gained popularity due to its updated design and adherence to new emission standards.

Pricing and Variants

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios offers a range of options for buyers, with prices starting at ₹5.92 lakh and going up to ₹8.56 lakh (ex-showroom). The model is available in five variants: Era, Magna, Corporate, Sportz, and Asta.

CNG Options

For those interested in alternative fuel options, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios offers CNG variants in the mid-spec Magna and Sportz trims. These CNG models are priced at ₹7.68 lakh and ₹8.23 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom).

Dual-Cylinder CNG Technology

Hyundai has recently introduced a dual-cylinder CNG technology for the Grand i10 Nios, enhancing the practicality of the vehicle by addressing the issue of limited boot space often associated with CNG vehicles. The Magna and Sportz variants with this technology are priced at ₹7.75 lakh and ₹8.30 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom).

Specifications and Features

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios is equipped with a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine, delivering 82 bhp of max power and 114 Nm of peak torque. The engine can be paired with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT, though the AMT option is not available for CNG variants.

The hatchback comes packed with features such as projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED taillights, roof rails, a shark fin antenna, a 20.25 cm touchscreen infotainment system, and much more. The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios also prioritizes safety, offering 6 airbags as standard, TPMS highline, a rear parking camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and hill-start assist control (HAC), among other features.