Goldmedal Electricals Launches New Iconiq Water Heaters

Goldmedal Electricals, a company in India’s Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) sector, has introduced the Iconiq and the Iconiq Digi Storage Water Heaters during the peak of India’s winter season. These additions expand the company’s product range.

Key Highlights:

Goldmedal Electricals unveils Iconiq and Iconiq Digi Storage Water Heaters.

Features include a feather touch panel, remote control, and multiple operation modes.

Products are equipped with safety measures like Preset Thermal Cutout and IPX4 Water Resistance.

Available in various capacities, with a comprehensive warranty.

The Iconiq Digi Storage Water Heater features a feather touch panel and a remote control, facilitating scheduled baths, temperature adjustments, and timing settings. Its digital panel shows the real-time temperature. The device includes modes like ‘ECO’ for energy efficiency, ‘Timer’ for personalized heating, and ‘Clean’ for maintenance. An inbuilt auto memory function remembers set temperature preferences.

The Iconiq Storage Water Heater has an adjustable control knob and dual colour led indicators. Both models incorporate safety features for reliable use.

Other notable features include:

Preset Thermal Cutout to prevent overheating. Incoloy 800 Glass Coated Heating Element for quick heating. PUF insulation for long-lasting heat retention. Pre-Calibrated Thermostat for high temperature safety. Vitreous Enamel Titanium Glassline Coated Tank for anti-corrosion. IPX4 Water Resistant design. 5 Star Rating for efficient power consumption. Dynoflow Technology ensuring consistent heating. 0.8 MPA High Working Pressure compatibility. Heavy Duty Magnesium Anode Rod to prevent rust and corrosion. 4 IN 1 Multifunctional Valve for pressure control.

Bishan Jain, Director at Goldmedal Electricals, stated, “Goldmedal aims to offer products that enhance the comfort and aesthetics of homes. The Iconiq Water Heaters reflect this commitment through their advanced features and sleek design.”

The Iconiq Storage Water Heater is available online in various capacities: 10 L for ₹11,785, 15 L for ₹13,110, and 25 L for ₹15,225. The Iconiq Digi Storage Water Heater is priced at ₹17,874 for the 15 L model and ₹19,197 for the 25 L version.

The heaters come with a 10-year warranty on the inner tank, 4 years on the heating element, and 2 years on the product.