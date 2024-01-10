Noise Unveils New ColorFit Thrill Smartwatch with Extended Battery Life

Noise, a prominent smartwatch and connected lifestyle brand in India, has announced the launch of its new smartwatch, the Noise ColorFit Thrill. This latest model is known for its rugged design and extended battery life, making it suitable for active users. It is now available for purchase on Flipkart and gonoise.com, priced at INR 2,999.

Key Highlights:

Rugged design with a square dial and camouflage strap options.

Long battery life of up to 15 days (500 mAh).

Features a 2-inch HD screen with a 240*296 px resolution.

Includes BT calling, an in-built microphone, and a speaker for hands-free communication.

Health and productivity suites for monitoring vital health metrics and managing daily tasks.

IP68 water and dust resistance for durability.

Offers over 100 sports modes and more than 150 watch faces.

The ColorFit Thrill is equipped with a 2-inch HD screen, featuring a TFT display and 550 nits brightness, ensuring clear visibility in various lighting conditions. It also allows for hands-free communication with built-in BT calling, a microphone, and a speaker. This functionality enables users to access the dial pad and recent call logs directly from their wrist. Additionally, the smartwatch can store up to 10 favorite contacts for quick calling.

For health and productivity monitoring, the Noise ColorFit Thrill includes the Noise Health Suite, which tracks heart rate, SpO2, sleep patterns, and stress levels. The Productivity Suite offers features like daily reminders and weather forecasts. Furthermore, its IP68 rating ensures resistance to water and dust.

The smartwatch extends its versatility with more than 100 sports modes and over 150 cloud-based watch faces. It pairs seamlessly with the NoiseFit App, enhancing its overall functionality.

Product Specifications: