Google Meet Gets a Makeover: Revamped Interface, Emoji Reactions, and More

Google has rolled out a series of exciting updates for its video calling service, Google Meet. The aim? To enhance the user experience and make connecting with others, whether they’re friends, family, colleagues, or classmates, a more seamless and enjoyable process.

A Fresh New Look

Easy Access to Essential Features : Key functionalities like live captions, supporting a vast array of languages, are now even more accessible.

: Key functionalities like live captions, supporting a vast array of languages, are now even more accessible. Real-Time Chat: The in-call chat function allows for effortless sharing of links and information, as well as continued engagement even when speaking isn’t convenient.

Express Yourself

: Google Meet now enables users to stack multiple effects, including backgrounds, filters, and accessories, giving you the freedom to customize your appearance and add a touch of personality to your video calls. Non-Verbal Communication: The introduction of emoji reactions allows you to express yourself during large group calls without interrupting the ongoing conversation. A quick tap is all it takes to share your thoughts and feelings using a variety of emojis, and you can even customize the skin tone to better reflect your identity.

Collaborate Effectively

Seamless Screen Sharing: Users can now share their screens effortlessly on both iOS and Android devices, making it easy to present photos, videos, presentations, and other content during calls. This feature is incredibly useful for collaboration, catching up with friends, or providing remote technical assistance.

Stay Connected On the Move

: Perfect for those who need to take calls while on the move, Google Meet’s new on-the-go mode on Android and iOS offers an audio-only experience with enlarged call control buttons, minimizing distractions and ensuring you stay connected even when you’re walking, driving, or using public transport. Effortless Device Switching: The call transfer feature lets you seamlessly switch your video call between devices, such as from your phone to your tablet, without any interruptions or disruptions.

Gradual Rollout

These exciting updates will be progressively rolled out to Google Meet users over the next few months. To ensure you have access to these new features as they become available, it’s recommended to keep your Google Meet app updated. It’s important to note that if participants in a video call are using different versions of the app, the call will default to the older version to maintain compatibility.