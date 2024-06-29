Xiaomi Launches Mitu Kids Watch 7A in China with Safety Features and HD Video Calling

Xiaomi, the Chinese tech giant, has introduced its latest smartwatch designed specifically for children, the Mitu Kids Watch 7A. This new addition to the Mitu series boasts enhanced safety features, high-definition video calling capabilities, and extended battery life, making it an ideal companion for children while providing parents with peace of mind.

Key Features of the Mitu Kids Watch 7A

Enhanced Safety Features: The Watch 7A is equipped with AI tracking technology and can store up to 90 days of location history, allowing parents to monitor their child’s whereabouts.

The Watch 7A is equipped with AI tracking technology and can store up to 90 days of location history, allowing parents to monitor their child’s whereabouts. HD Video Calling: The smartwatch features a 2MP front camera with a wide field of view (FOV), enabling children to make high-quality video calls with their family and friends.

The smartwatch features a 2MP front camera with a wide field of view (FOV), enabling children to make high-quality video calls with their family and friends. Long Battery Life: The watch houses a 950mAh battery, along with a power-saving chip and optimized algorithm, ensuring it lasts for a full day on a single charge.

The watch houses a 950mAh battery, along with a power-saving chip and optimized algorithm, ensuring it lasts for a full day on a single charge. Water Resistance: The Mitu Kids Watch 7A is designed to be 20 meters waterproof, making it suitable for use in various weather conditions.

The Mitu Kids Watch 7A is designed to be 20 meters waterproof, making it suitable for use in various weather conditions. Professional Sports Courses: The watch incorporates various professional sports courses, such as skipping rope, running, and long jump, to encourage children to engage in physical activity.

Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi Mitu Kids Watch 7A is priced at 349 Yuan (approximately ₹4000) and will be available in China starting July 1st. It will be offered in three attractive colour options: blue, green, and pink.

Additional Specifications

Display: 1.4-inch TFT display

1.4-inch TFT display Connectivity: 4G LTE (compatible with China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom)

4G LTE (compatible with China Mobile, China Unicom, and China Telecom) Memory: 48MB RAM and 256MB internal storage

Parents’ Peace of Mind

With its comprehensive safety features and advanced functionalities, the Xiaomi Mitu Kids Watch 7A aims to offer parents a reliable tool to stay connected with their children and ensure their safety, while also providing children with an enjoyable and engaging smartwatch experience.