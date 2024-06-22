Google Pauses Expansion of Real-Money Gaming Apps on Play Store in India

Google has recently adjusted its approach to real-money gaming (RMG) apps on the Play Store, signaling a temporary pause in their widespread rollout in India. This decision reflects a broader strategy to ensure compliance with local regulations and address various operational nuances before further expansion.

Background and Current Status

Originally, Google expanded its RMG app offerings, including daily fantasy sports and Rummy, in select markets like India, following a series of pilot programs that began in 2021. These apps allow users to bet and potentially win real money, encompassing activities like online casino games and sports betting​​.

Service Fee and Regulatory Compliance

In 2024, Google plans to introduce a new service fee model for these apps which is a significant shift from the previous policy. This change aims to support the economic environment of the Play Store while ensuring the platform’s sustainability. The updated policy will also maintain stringent measures such as age verification and geo-fencing to ensure that the apps are available only in regions where they are legal​.

Impact of Regulatory Environment

The legal landscape for online gambling in India is complex, with varying regulations across different states. Some regions like Nagaland and Sikkim allow skill-based gambling apps under strict regulations, while others like Telangana and Tamil Nadu have imposed bans on such platforms. Google’s policy updates are designed to navigate this fragmented regulatory framework carefully, ensuring compliance with local laws while expanding their RMG offerings​.

Google’s Strategic Pause

This pause in the rollout is part of Google’s policy to ensure that all new developments align with user safety and regulatory expectations. The company is actively working with developers to adapt to the unique challenges of the RMG sector, focusing on transparency and responsible gaming practices. This careful approach aims to balance business expansion with user protection and legal compliance​.

Google’s temporary halt on the wider release of RMG apps in India highlights the company’s commitment to compliance and safety. As the legal and regulatory scenarios evolve, Google is likely to continue adapting its strategies to effectively manage its RMG offerings on the Play Store, ensuring a responsible gaming environment for its users.