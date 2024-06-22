Realme GT 6 vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Which One Deserves Your Money?

Realme GT 6 vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Which One Deserves Your...

It’s 2024 and the smartphone arena is more exciting than ever. Two contenders for the “best flagship” title are the Realme GT 6 and the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra. Both pack a punch, but which one wins in a head-to-head? Let’s dive in.

Realme GT 6 vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Design and Build

The GT 6 has a familiar design language: Gorilla Glass Victus 2 front, plastic frame and back. It feels solid, but a tad less premium than the Edge 50 Ultra. The Ultra boasts Gorilla Glass Victus front, a wooden or eco-leather back, and an aluminum frame. It feels exceptionally premium, and the unique back options are a nice touch.

But here’s the kicker: the GT 6 is IP65 dust and water resistant, while the Edge 50 Ultra boasts a higher IP68 rating. If you’re prone to accidents, the Ultra might be the safer bet.

Realme GT 6 vs Moto Edge 50 Ultra: Display

The GT 6’s 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display is gorgeous, boasting 1B colors, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It even gets incredibly bright at 1600 nits (HBM) and peaks at a whopping 6000 nits. That’s impressive.

The Edge 50 Ultra sports a 6.7-inch P-OLED display with 1B colors, 144Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It peaks at 2500 nits, making it plenty bright for outdoor use.

While both displays are fantastic, the GT 6 takes the edge (pun intended) with its slightly larger size and insane brightness levels.

Realme GT 6 vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Performance

Under the hood, both phones share the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset and Adreno 735 GPU. That means blazing-fast performance for anything you throw at them, whether it’s gaming, multitasking, or video editing.

Realme GT 6 vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Camera

The GT 6 sports a 50MP main camera with OIS, a 50MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultrawide lens. It takes excellent photos in most scenarios, with good detail and dynamic range.

The Edge 50 Ultra brings a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 64MP periscope telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. It’s no slouch either, producing impressive shots with sharp details and vibrant colors. The periscope lens is especially impressive, offering 3x optical zoom.

Choosing a winner here is tough, as both phones excel in different areas. If you value zoom capabilities, the Edge 50 Ultra wins. But if you want an all-rounder, the GT 6 is a strong contender.

Realme GT 6 vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Battery and Charging

The GT 6 packs a beefy 5500mAh battery that easily lasts a full day, even with heavy use. Plus, its 120W wired charging is insanely fast, getting you from 1% to 50% in just 10 minutes.

The Edge 50 Ultra comes with a 4500mAh battery that’s good, but not as impressive as the GT 6. It does support 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, giving it some flexibility.

Overall, the GT 6 wins the battery round thanks to its larger capacity and equally fast charging speeds.

Realme GT 6 vs Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Price

Here’s where things get interesting. The Realme GT 6 is priced at Rs. 40,999, while the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra comes in at Rs. 54,999. That’s a substantial difference of Rs. 14,000.

Conclusion: Which One Is Right for You?

The Realme GT 6 and Motorola Edge 50 Ultra are both exceptional phones with their own strengths. The GT 6 excels in display, battery life, and price, while the Edge 50 Ultra boasts a more premium design and unique camera features.

Ultimately, the best phone for you depends on your priorities and preferences. If you value a larger, brighter display, longer battery life, and want to save some money, the GT 6 is a fantastic choice. But if you want a more premium feel, a versatile camera system, and faster wireless charging, and don’t mind paying extra, the Edge 50 Ultra might be the one for you.

Whichever you choose, you’re getting a top-tier smartphone that’s sure to impress.

Realme GT 6: Check the best price here!

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra: Check the best price here!