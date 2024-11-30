Google Photos Redesign: Memories Tab Transforms into Moments

Explore the new update in Google Photos where the "Memories" tab transforms into Moments, enhancing your photo-organizing experience.

Google is set to introduce a noticeable modification to its widely-used Google Photos app, impacting how users interact with their cherished photographic memories. The app’s familiar “Memories” tab is being replaced by a new feature named “Moments,” signaling a shift in how photos are categorized and revisited within the app.

Tab Transformation

The “Memories” tab, a staple in the bottom bar of the Google Photos interface, will no longer feature as a standalone option. Instead, it will merge into the “Collections” tab under the new moniker “Moments.” This section will house various categories including People & pets, Albums, Documents, and Places. The change will streamline the bottom bar to include only three tabs: Photos, Collections, and Search—or Ask for users of the Google Gemini version.

Enhanced Features

Despite the rebranding, the core functionality of Moments will mirror that of the outgoing Memories. It serves as a digital scrapbook that pulls together photo and video collections from significant life events, travels, or notable dates, organized by Google’s AI. This smart curation aids in the easy rediscovery of meaningful experiences.

Personalization and Sharing

Users retain the ability to customize these collections. You can add or exclude items, tweak titles, and alter cover images to suit your preferences. Sharing these collections with loved ones remains straightforward, and users can manage privacy by hiding certain Memories, deleting images, or entirely disabling this feature.

Creative Additions

Moreover, Memories often featured automatically generated artistic additions like collages, animations, and stylized photos. These creative elements will continue to enhance how users reminisce about past moments.

Platform Updates

The updates, including these changes, have been rolled out to devices such as the iPhone 16 and will soon be available on Android platforms, with an expected update for models like the Google Pixel 9 imminent on Google Play.