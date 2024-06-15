Google Pixel 8 Now Affordable: Flipkart’s Bank Offers and Exchange Deals Slash Price to ₹26,299

In an unprecedented move, Flipkart has made Google’s flagship smartphone, the Pixel 8, remarkably affordable through a combination of bank offers and exchange deals. The phone, originally priced at ₹75,999, is now available for as low as ₹26,299 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant in the Rose color.
How to Avail the Offer:
The discounted price is achieved through a multi-pronged approach:
- Flat Discount: Flipkart is offering a flat 19% discount on the Pixel 8, bringing the price down to ₹60,999.
- Exchange Offer: Customers can trade in their old smartphones, with the highest exchange value offered for the Google Pixel 7 in excellent condition. This can further reduce the price by up to ₹25,700.
- Bank Offer: ICICI Bank credit card holders are eligible for an additional instant discount of up to ₹8,000.
By combining these offers, the effective price of the Pixel 8 can be lowered to an astonishing ₹26,299.
Pixel 8: A Flagship Experience at a Fraction of the Cost:
The Google Pixel 8 is a high-end smartphone known for its exceptional camera capabilities, smooth performance, and clean Android experience. It boasts a powerful Tensor G3 chip, a vibrant OLED display, and a versatile dual-camera system. With this new offer, consumers can now experience the premium features of the Pixel 8 without breaking the bank.
Important Considerations:
While this offer presents a significant opportunity to own a flagship smartphone at a reduced price, potential buyers should consider a few factors:
- Exchange Value: The actual exchange value will depend on the model and condition of the old smartphone being traded in.
- Bank Offer: The instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards may vary depending on the specific card and transaction details.
- Limited Stock: The offer may be subject to limited stock availability, so interested buyers are advised to act quickly.
Flipkart’s aggressive pricing strategy for the Google Pixel 8 has made the flagship smartphone accessible to a wider audience. This move is expected to increase competition in the premium smartphone market and benefit consumers looking for high-end devices at affordable prices.