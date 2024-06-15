Google Pixel 8 Now Affordable: Flipkart’s Bank Offers and Exchange Deals Slash Price to ₹26,299

In an unprecedented move, Flipkart has made Google’s flagship smartphone, the Pixel 8, remarkably affordable through a combination of bank offers and exchange deals. The phone, originally priced at ₹75,999, is now available for as low as ₹26,299 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant in the Rose color.

How to Avail the Offer:

The discounted price is achieved through a multi-pronged approach:

Flat Discount: Flipkart is offering a flat 19% discount on the Pixel 8, bringing the price down to ₹60,999. Exchange Offer: Customers can trade in their old smartphones, with the highest exchange value offered for the Google Pixel 7 in excellent condition. This can further reduce the price by up to ₹25,700. Bank Offer: ICICI Bank credit card holders are eligible for an additional instant discount of up to ₹8,000.

By combining these offers, the effective price of the Pixel 8 can be lowered to an astonishing ₹26,299.

Pixel 8: A Flagship Experience at a Fraction of the Cost:

The Google Pixel 8 is a high-end smartphone known for its exceptional camera capabilities, smooth performance, and clean Android experience. It boasts a powerful Tensor G3 chip, a vibrant OLED display, and a versatile dual-camera system. With this new offer, consumers can now experience the premium features of the Pixel 8 without breaking the bank.

Important Considerations:

While this offer presents a significant opportunity to own a flagship smartphone at a reduced price, potential buyers should consider a few factors:

Exchange Value: The actual exchange value will depend on the model and condition of the old smartphone being traded in.

The actual exchange value will depend on the model and condition of the old smartphone being traded in. Bank Offer: The instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards may vary depending on the specific card and transaction details.

The instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards may vary depending on the specific card and transaction details. Limited Stock: The offer may be subject to limited stock availability, so interested buyers are advised to act quickly.

Flipkart’s aggressive pricing strategy for the Google Pixel 8 has made the flagship smartphone accessible to a wider audience. This move is expected to increase competition in the premium smartphone market and benefit consumers looking for high-end devices at affordable prices.