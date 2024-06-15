OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite Set for June 18th Launch in India: What We Know So Far

OnePlus has officially announced the launch date for its upcoming budget-friendly smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, in India. The device is set to debut on June 18th at 7 PM IST, as confirmed by a dedicated microsite on the company’s website and Amazon India. While OnePlus has not explicitly mentioned the model name, leaks and teasers strongly suggest it to be the Nord CE 4 Lite.

Key Features and Specifications (Based on Leaks and Rumors)

Processor: The Nord CE 4 Lite is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, offering decent performance for everyday tasks and casual gaming.

A 120Hz AMOLED display is rumored to be a highlight of the device, providing a smooth and vibrant visual experience for users. Camera: The smartphone is likely to feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50MP primary sensor. A 2MP depth sensor and an unspecified tertiary lens are also expected.

A 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging is anticipated, enabling quick top-ups and minimizing downtime. Operating System: OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14, is expected to be the software onboard, offering a clean and feature-rich user interface.

Price and Availability

While the official pricing details are yet to be revealed, rumors suggest that the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite could be priced under ₹20,000 in India. The phone will be available for purchase on Amazon.in and the official OnePlus website.

Anticipation and Expectations

The OnePlus Nord series has gained immense popularity in India due to its competitive pricing and impressive features. The Nord CE 4 Lite aims to continue this legacy by offering a budget-friendly option without compromising on essential features like a high refresh rate display, fast charging, and a capable processor.

As the launch date approaches, OnePlus is expected to release more teasers and details about the Nord CE 4 Lite. Stay tuned for further updates and official announcements in the coming days.