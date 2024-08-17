Google Pixel 9 Launch Triggers Cascade of Discounts on Older Models

Google Pixel 9 launch triggers price drops on older models like Pixel 8, 8 Pro, 8a, 7, & 7a on Flipkart. Google also expands its retail presence in India.

The recent ‘Made by Google’ event, where the tech giant introduced its latest Pixel 9 lineup, has sent ripples of excitement through the Indian smartphone market. While the premium Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and the innovative Pixel 9 Pro Fold capture the spotlight, budget-conscious consumers are also reaping the benefits. The launch has spurred price drops on several older Pixel models, making them even more attractive options.

Pixel Price Plunge on Flipkart

E-commerce giant Flipkart is now offering significant discounts on a range of Pixel devices:

The powerful G oogle Pixel 8 with 128 GB storage is now available for ₹58,999.

oogle Pixel 8 with 128 GB storage is now available for ₹58,999. The feature-rich Google Pixel 8 Pro, also with 128 GB storage, has seen its price reduced to ₹97,999.

The mid-range Google Pixel 8a, offering 128 GB storage, is now more accessible at ₹52,999.

The still-capable Google Pixel 7 with 128 GB storage is an even more budget-friendly option at ₹34,999.

The Google Pixel 7a, also with 128 GB storage, is available at a slightly higher price of ₹37,999.

These price adjustments present a fantastic opportunity for those seeking a high-quality smartphone experience without breaking the bank.

Google’s Growing Presence in India

Beyond online sales and discounts, Google is strategically expanding its physical presence within the Indian market. The company is establishing dedicated walk-in service centers to enhance customer support and after-sales services. Furthermore, Google is forging partnerships with major retailers like Croma and Reliance to ensure wider availability and accessibility of its latest devices.

These initiatives highlight Google’s commitment to the Indian market and its ambition to cater to a broader range of consumers, from those seeking the cutting-edge to those prioritizing value. With the Pixel 9 launch and these strategic moves, Google is poised to strengthen its position in the competitive Indian smartphone landscape.