Google Releases Android 16 Developer Preview 2 (DP2): All Details

23/12/2024
Mahak Aggarwal
2 Min Read
Google Releases Android 16 Developer Preview 2
Google releases Android 16 Developer Preview 2 (DP2) with enhanced features, improved battery life, and new APIs for fingerprint unlock and haptics.

Google has launched the second developer preview (DP2) for Android 16, offering a sneak peek at upcoming features and application programming interfaces (APIs). This update focuses on enhancing functionalities introduced in the first preview, with a particular emphasis on improving battery life.

Enhanced Fingerprint Unlocking for Pixel Devices

Android 16 DP2 introduces a new feature called “Screen-off Fingerprint Unlock” for Pixel devices equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint reader. This allows users to unlock their devices with the fingerprint sensor even when the screen is off, adding a new layer of convenience.

Battery Life and Performance Improvements

Google claims Android 16 DP2 brings significant improvements to battery life by minimizing incompatibilities and enhancing overall performance. This optimization aims to provide a smoother and more efficient user experience.

Refined Refresh Rate and Haptic APIs

Android 16 DP2 simplifies the use of the adjustable refresh rate feature for apps, initially introduced in Android 15. This is achieved through the restoration of an old API and the addition of two new ones. Furthermore, the update introduces new haptic APIs that allow apps to define the frequency and amplitude curves of haptic effects, providing a richer tactile feedback experience.

Privacy and Security Enhancements

  • Advanced WiFi security: Android 16 DP2 incorporates advanced security features for WiFi networks, ensuring safer connections and protecting user data.
  • Improved job management: The update optimizes how the system handles background tasks, leading to better resource management and potentially improved battery life.
  • AES-256 encryption: Android 16 DP2 strengthens data protection by implementing AES-256 encryption, a robust encryption standard used to safeguard sensitive information.

Android 16 DP2 shows Google’s continued commitment to refining the Android experience. With a focus on enhanced privacy, improved battery life, and greater customization options for both users and developers, Android 16 is shaping up to be a significant update. While still in its early stages, the developer preview offers a promising glimpse into the future of Android.

