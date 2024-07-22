Google’s AI-Powered Image Search Tool, ‘Ask Photos’, Enters Testing Phase

Google has begun testing “Ask Photos,” a new AI-powered image search tool announced at Google I/O 2024. Leveraging Google’s Gemini AI, this innovative feature allows users to search their photo libraries using natural language queries, eliminating the need for pre-categorization or tagging of images.

Ask Photos: Beyond Simple Keyword Searches

“Ask Photos” goes beyond basic keyword searches by accessing and searching images within albums or devices, given appropriate permissions. This advanced tool can even answer user questions, as demonstrated by Google CEO Sundar Pichai at Google I/O when he used it to retrieve his license plate number from a photo in his album.

Discovery of ‘Ask Photos’ in Pixel 8 Pro

The testing version of “Ask Photos” was recently discovered by a Pixel 8 Pro user. Unlike the official demo where it had its own tab, the feature now appears on the Search tab as an “Ask” button next to the search bar. This button reveals a new interface with sample prompts and space for users to input their queries.

Ongoing Development and Refinement

Certain aspects of “Ask Photos” are still being refined. One sample prompt, “Photos of me over time,” produced a technical error, indicating that adjustments are ongoing. The feature also disappeared shortly after being discovered, suggesting further testing and development.

Gemini AI’s Role in Enhancing ‘Ask Photos’

The integration of Gemini AI is set to significantly enhance “Ask Photos,” especially for users with large or disorganized photo libraries. While Google Photos already possesses some image recognition capabilities, the application of Gemini’s AI models could greatly improve them. With Gemini, the AI can better identify photos taken at the same location, recognize people across time, and organize images based on detailed criteria.

Google’s “Ask Photos” demonstrates the potential of AI in revolutionizing image search. While still under development, the integration of Gemini AI promises a powerful tool for organizing and searching personal photo collections. As Google continues to refine this feature, users can look forward to a more intuitive and efficient way to access their memories.