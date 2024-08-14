Google’s Pixel Watch 3: A Potential Lifesaver with Loss of Pulse Detection

Google's Pixel Watch 3 introduces a groundbreaking safety feature: Loss of Pulse Detection. This feature uses AI and sensors to automatically call emergency services if your pulse rate drops to zero. Learn how this innovative technology could potentially save lives.

Google’s recent Made by Google event unveiled an array of exciting new products, including the Pixel Watch 3. Beyond its sleek design, the Pixel Watch 3 boasts a groundbreaking feature that could revolutionize safety and potentially save lives: the Loss of Pulse Detection feature.

Loss of Pulse Detection: Understanding the Technology

The Loss of Pulse Detection feature is designed to monitor your heart rate continuously. In the event that your pulse rate drops to zero, and you remain unresponsive, the Pixel Watch 3 will automatically make an emergency call. This feature leverages multiple sensors, artificial intelligence, and sophisticated algorithms to recognize signs of pulselessness accurately.

How It Works

When your pulse rate drops and the watch senses no movement, a multi-step process is initiated to ensure your well-being. Initially, the watch utilizes its existing Heart Rate sensor, which emits green light to detect a pulse. If a pulse isn’t detected, the watch then activates infrared and red lights for additional verification and employs its motion sensor to look for any signs of movement. If the AI algorithm confirms a loss of pulse and you fail to respond to a check-in or move, the watch escalates the situation with an audio alarm and a countdown.

Emergency Response

If you remain unresponsive during the countdown, the Pixel Watch 3 or the connected phone will automatically make an emergency call. It will convey your location and inform emergency services that your pulse rate has dropped to zero, ensuring timely assistance even when you can’t initiate the call yourself.

Development and Testing

Google acknowledges the challenges involved in developing and testing such a feature due to the rare and critical nature of these emergencies. They collaborated with cardiologists, utilized AI, and tested the feature with data from clinical settings to ensure its effectiveness. They even partnered with stunt actors to simulate pulselessness and observe the watch’s response.

The Pixel Watch 3’s Loss of Pulse Detection feature is a remarkable technological advancement that prioritizes safety and could prove invaluable in emergency situations. While real-world testing is challenging, Google’s rigorous approach and collaboration with experts suggest this feature has the potential to be a lifesaver.