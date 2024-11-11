Grab iPhone 15 at Just Rs 32,880 on Amazon – How to Claim This Amazing Offer!

Upgrade to the iPhone 15 on Amazon for just Rs 32,880 with exchange and bank card offers. Check out the full details on this exclusive deal.

Tech enthusiasts always seek to upgrade their gadgets to the latest models. For iPhone fans, Amazon is presenting a notable offer for those with older devices, allowing them to upgrade at a substantial discount. Here’s everything you need to know about this Amazon Offer on the iPhone 15.

iPhone 15: Amazon’s Exclusive Discount

Recent findings from Counterpoint Research show that the iPhone 15 dominated Q3 smartphone sales, reflecting its popularity. Typically, when a new iPhone series launches, the prior model is repriced, often with significant markdowns. With the iPhone 16 series out, Amazon has rolled out an impressive offer for the iPhone 15 model, specifically the 128 GB, Black version.

Amazon Offer: Get iPhone 15 at Just Rs 32,880

Amazon is offering the iPhone 15 at a starting price of Rs 32,880, though this discount comes with specific conditions. It’s not a flat price reduction but rather a combined deal involving bank card promotions and exchange offers.

Amazon Offer Details:

17% Discount on Apple iPhone 15: Originally priced at Rs 79,600, the iPhone 15 (128 GB in Black) is now available on Amazon for Rs 65,900, reflecting a 17% discount.

Exchange Offer: By trading in a iPhone 14 in good condition, buyers can receive an additional discount of Rs 27,350. With this exchange offer, the price can drop to Rs 38,550. Note that the exchange value can

vary based on location and the condition of the older device.

Bank Card Discount: If you are an ICICI bank credit cardholder, you’re eligible for an additional Rs 5,670 discount, reducing the final cost to Rs 32,880.

iPhone 15 Features: What’s New?

The iPhone 15 comes with several exciting features:

6.1-inch display with Dynamic Island notch

48-megapixel primary camera sensor with advanced features

Powered by Apple’s A16 Bionic chip, a step up from the A15 chip in the iPhone 14 series

Extended battery life, branded by Apple as “All Day Battery Life”

New USB Type-C charging port, replacing the lightning port

This Amazon Offer presents a unique opportunity for iPhone users to upgrade affordably. Check Amazon to see if you’re eligible for these combined discounts.

Best Buy Link!