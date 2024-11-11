OnePlus 12R Gets OxygenOS 15 Update: Full Schedule and New Features Revealed

OnePlus 12R receives OxygenOS 15 update with exciting new features. Check the full update schedule and enhancements for your device here.

OnePlus is continuing its OxygenOS 15 rollout, now reaching the 12R smartphone. This update, based on Android 15, brings a suite of new features and improvements to enhance the user experience. The OxygenOS 15 update is currently live for OnePlus 12R owners in India, Europe, and other global markets, with North America slated to receive it soon.

AI-Powered Features

One of the most significant additions to OxygenOS 15 is the integration of Google Gemini, Google’s latest AI model. This integration powers several new intelligent features, including Intelligent Search, which makes it easier to locate files and notes within the device. AI Notes offers writing assistance, while AI Reply provides more intelligent and contextually relevant responses in messaging apps.

The camera app also benefits from AI enhancements. AI Detail Boost allows users to upscale images without losing quality, AI Unblur sharpens blurry photos, and AI Reflection Eraser intelligently removes unwanted reflections from images, improving overall picture quality.

Seamless Connectivity and Sharing

OxygenOS 15 aims to streamline connectivity and sharing across devices. The “Share with iPhone” feature simplifies the process of transferring documents, images, and videos between OnePlus devices and iPhones. This is a welcome addition for users who work across different ecosystems.

Furthermore, OxygenOS 15 incorporates Google’s gesture-driven Circle to Search feature, providing a more intuitive way to search for information on the device.

Refined Design and Performance

Beyond the functional upgrades, OxygenOS 15 introduces design refinements and performance improvements. Users can expect smoother app transitions thanks to parallel processing optimizations. The update also features redesigned icons and a refreshed user interface, particularly in the quick settings and notification bar. OnePlus has stated that OxygenOS 15 is designed for efficiency, claiming it will reduce system storage usage by 20% on the upcoming OnePlus 13 model.

Enhanced Security and Future Rollouts

Security remains a priority with OxygenOS 15. The update incorporates Android 15’s advanced security features and adds tools like Theft Detection Lock and Remote Lock for increased device protection.

While the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R are the first to receive the stable OxygenOS 15 update, OnePlus has outlined a comprehensive rollout plan for other devices. Starting in November, the OnePlus Open and OnePlus Pad 2 will join the Open Beta program, followed by the OnePlus 11 series, OnePlus Nord series, and the original OnePlus Pad in the subsequent months.