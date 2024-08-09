GTA 6 Release Date Confirmed: Fall 2025 for PS5 & Xbox Series X/S

Take-Two Interactive confirms GTA 6 is on track for a Fall 2025 release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, dispelling any rumors of delays. Get ready for the next installment in the iconic Grand Theft Auto franchise!

In a much-needed dose of good news for eager gamers, Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Rockstar Games, has officially confirmed that the highly-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI is on track for its Fall 2025 release window.

The announcement was made during the company’s recent earnings call, quelling any lingering doubts about potential delays.

No More Waiting: GTA 6 is Coming

The news was accompanied by an image showcasing the “Grand Theft Auto VI” logo and the targeted release window of “Fall of Calendar 2025” for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

This confirmation is a welcome relief for fans who have been eagerly awaiting the next installment in the iconic franchise since the first trailer dropped in December 2023.

Fall 2025: Mark Your Calendars

While the wait continues, this latest update from Take-Two provides a concrete timeline for the game’s launch. GTA 6 is expected to be one of the biggest game releases in history, and the gaming community is abuzz with anticipation.

Remember, Fall 2025 is just around the corner. The wait for GTA 6 is almost over!