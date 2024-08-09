YouTube Shorts Soars to New Heights in India, Reaching Trillion-View Milestone

YouTube Shorts hits a trillion views in India! The platform's CEO highlights the booming creator community and YouTube's leadership on Connected TVs. Cricket videos remain a hit with over 50 billion views.

YouTube’s Short-form Video Platform, YouTube Shorts, has achieved a remarkable feat in India, amassing a trillion views. This milestone was revealed by YouTube’s CEO, Neal Mohan, during the YouTube Brandcast event in New Delhi.

Mohan emphasized the thriving creator community in India, noting that over 11,000 channels have crossed the million subscribers mark. He also highlighted the platform’s success on Connected TVs, stating that YouTube leads in both reach and watch time in India.

Key Highlights from the Announcement: