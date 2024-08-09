YouTube Shorts Soars to New Heights in India, Reaching Trillion-View Milestone

YouTube’s Short-form Video Platform, YouTube Shorts, has achieved a remarkable feat in India, amassing a trillion views. This milestone was revealed by YouTube’s CEO, Neal Mohan, during the YouTube Brandcast event in New Delhi.
Mohan emphasized the thriving creator community in India, noting that over 11,000 channels have crossed the million subscribers mark. He also highlighted the platform’s success on Connected TVs, stating that YouTube leads in both reach and watch time in India.
Key Highlights from the Announcement:
- YouTube Shorts Hits Trillion-View Mark in India: The short-form video platform, initially launched in India, has garnered immense popularity, crossing the trillion-view threshold in the country.
- Flourishing Creator Community: India boasts a vibrant creator ecosystem on YouTube, with more than 11,000 channels surpassing a million subscribers.
- YouTube’s Dominance on Connected TVs: Beyond mobile devices, YouTube has also become the most streamed service on Connected TVs in India.
- Cricket’s Unwavering Popularity: Videos related to cricket continue to draw massive viewership, accumulating over 50 billion views in the past year.
- Creators’ Rising Stardom: Mohan underscored the growing influence of creators, citing the example of Prajakta Koli, whose YouTube journey paved the way for a Netflix series role and a Bollywood debut.