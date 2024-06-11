Haier India Introduces Graphite Refrigerators with Matte Finish Steel Doors

Haier Appliances India has unveiled its Graphite series, a new range of steel door refrigerators featuring a matte finish and modern design. This series is available in capacities ranging from 205 to 602 liters, catering to various storage needs.

Key Highlights:

Available in Direct Cool, top-mounted, bottom-mounted, 2-door side-by-side, and 3-door side-by-side WiFi-enabled smart range

10-year compressor warranty and 2-year product warranty on the series

Capacities range from 205L to 602L, starting at INR 24,690 across leading retail channels

Product Features and Design

The new range of refrigerators features a sleek matte finish, designed to blend seamlessly into modern Indian kitchens. The series includes various configurations such as Direct Cool, top-mounted, bottom-mounted, 2-door side-by-side, and 3-door side-by-side models. Haier has also introduced a 3-door Wi-Fi Convertible Side-by-Side Refrigerator, allowing users to convert the freezer section to a fridge via the HaiSmart App.

Statement from Haier India

Mr. NS Satish, President of Haier Appliances India, commented on the launch: “At Haier, our commitment is to deliver customer-inspired solutions that enhance everyday life. Our focus is on introducing top-quality products backed by thorough research, advanced technologies, and efficient manufacturing. The launch of our Graphite Series reflects our dedication to consumers by combining innovation with design, meeting the evolving needs of our customers.”

Advanced Features

Turbo Icing and 1-Hour Icing: These features ensure rapid cooling and freezing, preserving the freshness and flavor of food.

These features ensure rapid cooling and freezing, preserving the freshness and flavor of food. Triple Inverter and Dual Fan Technology: This technology saves energy and reduces noise, with multiple airflows keeping food fresh longer.

This technology saves energy and reduces noise, with multiple airflows keeping food fresh longer. Stabilizer-Free Operation: Protects the compressor from voltage fluctuations, ensuring consistent cooling without an external stabilizer.

Protects the compressor from voltage fluctuations, ensuring consistent cooling without an external stabilizer. Deo Fresh Technology: Provides 360° cooling, absorbs odors and impurities, and maintains freshness for up to 21 days.

Pricing and Availability