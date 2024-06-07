Haier India Partners with Star Sports HD for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

Haier Appliances India has announced its partnership with Star Sports HD as the Broadcast Sponsor for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024. This collaboration will provide Haier India with extensive visibility during the tournament, which runs from June 1 to June 29 and features matches between teams from the US and West Indies.

Key Highlights

Haier India partners with Star Sports HD as the Broadcast Sponsor.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will take place from June 1 to June 29.

The partnership aims to enhance Haier’s brand presence and engage with cricket fans.

Importance of Cricket Sponsorship

Haier India acknowledges the significant role of cricket in uniting people across India. By associating with a major sporting event like the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Haier aims to strengthen its connection with millions of cricket enthusiasts and fans. This strategic move is designed to boost brand awareness, customer loyalty, and business growth in the Indian market.

Strategic Goals and Marketing

Mr. NS Satish, President of Haier Appliances India, commented on the partnership: “Cricket is not just a sport; it’s an emotion deeply embedded in the hearts of every Indian. At Haier India, we are excited to announce our association as the ‘Broadcast Sponsor’ for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Star Sports HD. This event offers a platform to solidify our position and engage meaningfully with audiences worldwide.”

He added, “Through such strategic associations, our ultimate goal is to forge stronger connections with our customers, understand their needs better, and create products that make their lives smarter, more convenient, and comfortable. This collaboration will help Haier captivate a larger audience and expand our brand presence.”

Continued Commitment to Sports Marketing

Haier continues to invest in premier sporting events globally as part of its marketing strategy. Recently, the brand announced its partnership with the Roland-Garros tennis tournament and introduced Ana Ivanovic as its global sports brand ambassador. These efforts are aimed at connecting with the youthful, sports-loving consumer segment and reinforcing Haier’s commitment to excellence and growth.

Conclusion

Haier India’s partnership with Star Sports HD for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is a strategic move to enhance brand visibility and engagement with cricket fans. By aligning with major sporting events, Haier aims to strengthen its market presence and customer relationships.