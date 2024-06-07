Haier India Partners with Star Sports HD for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024

June 7, 2024
Haier India Joins Forces with Star Sports HD as Broadcast Sponsor for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 New Delhi, June 7, 2024: Haier Appliances India, the No. 1 global major appliances brand for 15 consecutive years, announces its association with Star Sports HD as the Broadcast Sponsor for the prestigious ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, one of the biggest global sporting events. This collaboration allows Haier India to gain significant visibility during matches broadcasted on Star Sports HD as the global cricket action unfolds with the matches between the US and West Indies teams from June 1 to June 29. Haier India recognizes the significant impact of sports, particularly the unifying zeal of cricket in India, which brings together people from diverse backgrounds. Understanding this opportunity, the brand aims to deepen its connection with millions of cricket enthusiasts and fans by strategically integrating its brand into the digital landscape. Driven by the youth and leveraging new-age marketing strategies, the brand focuses on high-impact sports marketing to strengthen customer connections, build brand awareness, enhance brand loyalty, and drive business growth in the Indian market. Commenting on the exciting collaboration, Mr. NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India, said, "Cricket is not just a sport; it’s an emotion deeply embedded in the hearts of every Indian. At Haier India, we are thrilled to announce our association as the ‘Broadcast Sponsor’ for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Star Sports HD. Taking our sport-o-tainment strategy to new heights, we aim to build strong connections with cricket enthusiasts and millions of consumers worldwide. We view the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 as an unparalleled opportunity to engage meaningfully with audiences. As one of the biggest sporting events globally, it offers a platform to solidify our position as a challenger brand that pioneers innovative initiatives. He further added, “Through such strategic associations, our ultimate goal is to forge stronger connections with our customers, understand their needs better, and create products that make their lives smarter, more convenient, and comfortable. We are confident that this association will strengthen our existing consumer connections and unlock new opportunities in line with our vision of ‘more creation, more possibilities’. With a massive fan base not just in India but around the world, we are confident this collaboration will help Haier captivate a larger audience and expand our brand presence.” Aligned with its sport-o-tainment marketing strategy, Haier continues to strengthen consumer connections by investing in premier sporting events worldwide. Recently, the brand announced its partnership with the prestigious Roland-Garros tennis tournament as the Official Partner for the current season. Additionally, the brand welcomed Ana Ivanovic as its global sports brand ambassador. This association highlights Haier’s dedication to the youthful, sports-loving consumer segment and reinforces its commitment to excellence. The collaboration aligns with Haier's mission to deliver top-notch performance through industry-leading innovations, creating more opportunities for engagement and growth.
Key Highlights

  • Haier India partners with Star Sports HD as the Broadcast Sponsor.
  • The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will take place from June 1 to June 29.
  • The partnership aims to enhance Haier’s brand presence and engage with cricket fans.

Importance of Cricket Sponsorship

Haier India acknowledges the significant role of cricket in uniting people across India. By associating with a major sporting event like the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Haier aims to strengthen its connection with millions of cricket enthusiasts and fans. This strategic move is designed to boost brand awareness, customer loyalty, and business growth in the Indian market.

Strategic Goals and Marketing

Mr. NS Satish, President of Haier Appliances India, commented on the partnership: “Cricket is not just a sport; it’s an emotion deeply embedded in the hearts of every Indian. At Haier India, we are excited to announce our association as the ‘Broadcast Sponsor’ for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on Star Sports HD. This event offers a platform to solidify our position and engage meaningfully with audiences worldwide.”

He added, “Through such strategic associations, our ultimate goal is to forge stronger connections with our customers, understand their needs better, and create products that make their lives smarter, more convenient, and comfortable. This collaboration will help Haier captivate a larger audience and expand our brand presence.”

Continued Commitment to Sports Marketing

Haier continues to invest in premier sporting events globally as part of its marketing strategy. Recently, the brand announced its partnership with the Roland-Garros tennis tournament and introduced Ana Ivanovic as its global sports brand ambassador. These efforts are aimed at connecting with the youthful, sports-loving consumer segment and reinforcing Haier’s commitment to excellence and growth.

Conclusion

Haier India’s partnership with Star Sports HD for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 is a strategic move to enhance brand visibility and engagement with cricket fans. By aligning with major sporting events, Haier aims to strengthen its market presence and customer relationships.

