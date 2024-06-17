Haier S9QT QLED Google TV Review [55S9QT]: The Smart TV That’s Worth the Splurge 

Haier 55S9QT QLED Google TV review: Expert analysis of features, performance, and value. Is it the right smart TV for you?

If you’re looking for a smart TV that combines cutting-edge technology with a user-friendly experience, look no further than the Haier QLED 55″ TV! It’s not the cheapest option out there at ₹68,990, but I’m here to tell you that it’s worth every penny. This TV is packed with features that have completely transformed how I enjoy movies, TV shows, and even just hanging out at home. Let me break down exactly why I think this TV is so good.

Haier S9QT QLED TV Design and Display

I recently upgraded to the Haier QLED 55” Google TV (specifically the 55S9QT model), and it’s been a fantastic addition to my living room. The sleek grey finish is modern and minimalist, perfectly matching my décor. It’s also incredibly thin, which gives it a very premium look.

What really blew me away is the picture quality. It’s a 4K QLED display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160, and the detail is just insane. I’ve rewatched some of my favorite movies, and it’s like seeing them for the first time. The colors are so vibrant, and the contrast is perfect thanks to Dolby Vision IQ, HLG, and HDR 10. Even in my brightly lit living room, the Dolby Vision IQ dynamically adjusts the picture settings to keep everything looking amazing.

I’m not a huge gamer, but I have noticed that fast-moving scenes in action movies or sports look incredibly smooth, without any motion blur. I guess that’s the MEMC 120Hz technology at work.

The 55-inch size is perfect for my living room – it’s big enough for an immersive experience without being overwhelming. I can’t imagine needing anything bigger.

I’m thrilled with this TV and would highly recommend it to anyone looking for an immersive viewing experience with stunning picture quality. It’s a bit of an investment, but it’s definitely worth it in my opinion.

Haier S9QT QLED TV: Sound Quality

I’ve got to say, I was just as impressed with the sound as I was with the picture on this Haier QLED TV. The audio is certified by dbx-tv, which I know is a big deal in the audio world, and it really shows.

The Dolby Atmos creates this immersive sound experience that makes you feel like you’re right in the middle of the action. I watched a few movies with intense sound effects, and it was incredible how much the audio added to the whole experience.

Even with quieter scenes, like dialogue or subtle background music, the sound is crisp and clear. It’s a really well-balanced audio setup that handles everything from whispers to explosions with equal finesse. I’m seriously considering getting rid of my soundbar now because this TV sounds that good on its own.

Haier S9QT QLED TV: Smart Features and AI Integration

Let’s talk about how smart this Haier QLED TV actually is. It comes with Google TV, which is pretty intuitive to use. I can access all my usual streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube without any hassle.

But the real kicker is the hands-free voice control with Google Assistant. This thing is a game-changer! I can just say, “Hey Google, play the latest episode of My Hero Academia, and it starts playing without me having to lift a finger. I can also use it to control my smart lights and thermostat, which is super convenient.

Casting from my phone is also a breeze thanks to Chromecast built-in. I love showing off photos and videos to friends and family on the big screen without having to mess around with cables or anything.

The smart features on this TV really elevate the whole experience. It feels like the future of home entertainment, and I’m all for it!

Haier S9QT QLED TV: Connectivity and Performance

I really appreciate the connectivity options on this Haier QLED TV. It’s got four HDMI ports and two USB ports, which is plenty for all my devices. I’ve got my PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and a Blu-ray player hooked up, and there’s still a spare HDMI port just in case. No more messing around with cables every time I want to switch between them!

I also noticed that the TV is quite snappy and responsive, and I think that’s thanks to the 3GB of RAM it comes with. Apps open quickly, and there’s no lag when navigating the menus. Plus, with 32GB of internal storage, I can download a bunch of apps and games without worrying about running out of space.

Haier S9QT QLED TV: Additional Features

I really appreciate the little details Haier has included to make this TV even better. The local dimming feature really makes a difference in dark scenes – the blacks are deeper, and you can see more detail in shadows. It makes movies and shows look even more cinematic.

The one-touch button on the remote is a simple but super handy feature. I’ve programmed it to go straight to Netflix, so I can jump into my shows with one press.

And no matter what time of day it is or how much light is coming into my living room, the picture always looks great. The screen gets super bright, so even with the sun streaming in, I can still see everything clearly. And in the dark, it dims down nicely so it’s not too harsh on the eyes. It’s these little extras that make me feel like Haier really thought about what users would want in a TV.

Haier S9QT QLED TV: User Experience

Setting up this Haier QLED TV was a breeze, even for someone like me who isn’t the most tech-savvy. The instructions were clear, and I had it up and running in no time.

The Google TV interface is really user-friendly, and it’s easy to switch between live TV, Netflix, YouTube, and all my other favorite apps. I love that everything is in one place, and it’s so easy to find what I’m looking for.

The voice control is a real standout feature for me. It’s so convenient to just say, “Hey Google, show me action movies on Netflix,” and have it pull up a list of options instantly. It’s especially handy when I’m cooking in the kitchen and don’t want to get my hands on the remote.

I’ve even used the voice control to turn on the lights in my living room and adjust the thermostat, which is pretty cool. It mostly understands my commands without any issues, although there have been a couple of times when it’s misheard me. But overall, it’s a really useful feature that makes using the TV even more enjoyable.

Haier S9QT QLED TV: Picture and Sound Settings

I really like that I can tweak the picture and sound settings on this Haier QLED TV to get things just right. There are a bunch of different picture modes like standard, vivid, cinema, and sports, so I can choose what looks best depending on what I’m watching. I usually keep it on cinema for movies and standard for regular TV shows.

The sound modes are also handy. Movie mode definitely gives a more immersive experience, while music mode enhances the clarity of the audio. I’ve even played around with the custom settings to see if I can get the sound even better, but honestly, the presets are pretty spot-on for most things.

It’s nice to have the flexibility to customize the settings to my own liking, and it shows that Haier has really thought about what users might want to adjust.

Haier S9QT QLED TV: Energy Efficiency

I’m happy to report that this Haier QLED TV isn’t an energy hog, which is always a concern with larger TVs. It has an automatic power-saving mode that dims the screen a bit when the room is darker. I’ve noticed it adjusts automatically, so it’s not like I have to fiddle with the settings all the time.

I figure this feature will not only save me a bit on my electricity bill, but it’s also better for the TV in the long run. I’m all for anything that helps my gadgets last longer!

Haier S9QT QLED TV: Warranty and Support

Knowing that Haier offers a 2-year warranty on this TV definitely gave me some peace of mind when I bought it. It’s reassuring to know that if anything goes wrong, I’m covered for both parts and labor.

I haven’t had to contact customer support yet, but from what I’ve read online, they seem to be pretty responsive and helpful. It’s always a plus when a company stands behind its products and is willing to help out if needed.

Haier S9QT QLED TV: Final Verdict

All in all, I couldn’t be happier with my Haier QLED 55” Google TV. It’s really elevated my home entertainment experience. The picture and sound quality are simply amazing, and the smart features make it so easy to use. I love how I can control it with my voice and access all my favorite streaming apps in one place.

Sure, the price tag of ₹68,990 is a bit on higher side, but honestly, I think it’s worth every penny. It’s a top-notch TV that delivers on every front. If you’re a movie buff, a gamer, or just someone who wants the best picture and sound possible, I would definitely recommend giving the Haier QLED TV a serious look. It’s an investment, but it’s one that you won’t regret.