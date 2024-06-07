Disney+ Hotstar Streams Live Sports in Dolby Vision in India

Disney+ Hotstar has become the first streaming platform to stream live sports in Dolby Vision® in India and for cricket globally. This ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, all India matches, Super 8s, semi-finals, and finals will be streamed live in Dolby Vision on Disney+ Hotstar.

Key Highlights:

Disney+ Hotstar is the first platform in India to stream live sports in Dolby Vision.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 matches will be available in Dolby Vision.

This feature is exclusive to Disney+ Hotstar’s Premium-only subscribers.

Only select 4K-enabled Smart TVs that support Dolby Vision can stream these matches.

Enhanced Viewing Experience

Disney+ Hotstar’s Premium-only subscribers will have the opportunity to experience the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 in Dolby Vision. This technology enhances the viewing experience with lifelike colors, sharp contrast, and rich details.

Mukund Acharya, Head of Engineering at Disney+ Hotstar, commented, “India is a country that lives and breathes cricket, and we aim to make their viewing experiences more immersive. We are delighted to introduce Dolby Vision for our Premium-only users to experience the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on their screens like never before. Our collaboration with Dolby marks a significant step for sports streaming in India.”

Collaboration with Dolby

Dolby Vision is known for its superior picture quality, providing sharper contrast and richer colors, which enhances the overall viewing experience. This feature will be a unique selling proposition for Disney+ Hotstar’s Premium-only subscription, offering an unmatched viewing experience.

Karan Grover, Senior Director – Commercial Partnerships IMEA Dolby Laboratories, stated, “We are excited to collaborate with Disney+ Hotstar to bring Dolby Vision to live sport streaming for the first time in India. This ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, Disney+ Hotstar subscribers can experience how the game comes alive in Dolby Vision, pulling you deeper into the action.”

Compatibility and Future Prospects

Only select 4K-enabled Smart TVs that support Dolby Vision will be able to stream these matches, ensuring that viewers with compatible technology get the best possible experience. Disney+ Hotstar continues to lead the way in providing exceptional entertainment experiences, and the introduction of Dolby Vision for live cricket streaming highlights this commitment.