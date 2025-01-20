Halliday Unveils World’s First AI Smartglasses with an Invisible Display

In a major breakthrough in wearable technology, Halliday has introduced the world’s first AI-powered smartglasses featuring a display that remains invisible to onlookers. This innovative device is poised to transform the landscape of augmented reality wearables.

Cutting-Edge Technology

The newly launched smartglasses are named after James Halliday, a character from the popular Spielberg / Cline film, ‘Ready Player One.’ These glasses come in stylish options such as matte black and tortoiseshell. What sets these glasses apart is the DigiWindow, a 3.5-inch round display that projects information directly into the user’s line of sight without being visible to others around them. This feature ensures a private and immersive experience.

Unique Design and Availability

Halliday has designed these smartglasses to be discreet. The DigiWindow, while prominently visible to the user, remains hidden from anyone the wearer interacts with, especially in daylight conditions. This design addresses privacy concerns which are common with wearable tech. Although these glasses do not include a camera, the possibility of adding one at a later stage exists, offering flexibility to adapt to evolving user needs.

These groundbreaking smartglasses are available for pre-order at a price of $369 USD, with delivery expected to commence towards the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Halliday’s innovative approach brings forward a wearable that combines style with advanced technology, ensuring functionality without compromising on aesthetics. This launch not only advances the field of smart wearables but also sets a new standard for the integration of technology in daily life.

