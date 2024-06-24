HDFC Bank to Stop SMS Alerts for Low-Value UPI Transactions Starting June 25

From June 25, HDFC Bank will modify its alert system for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions. The change, driven by customer feedback and operational insights, aims to streamline communication and reduce the redundancy of alerts for low-value transactions.

Details of the Change

HDFC Bank will cease sending SMS notifications for UPI transactions where the amount is less than ₹100 for payments and under ₹500 for receipts. Instead, the bank will continue to send email notifications for all UPI transactions, regardless of the amount, ensuring that customers are still informed of all their transactions without the clutter of frequent SMS alerts.

Reasons Behind the Change

The decision comes after feedback from customers who found SMS alerts for small transactions unnecessary, especially since most UPI apps already provide instant notifications. This shift also considers the significant costs associated with sending a high volume of SMS messages daily, which has become substantial given the massive scale of UPI transactions.

Impact on Customers

Customers are encouraged to ensure their UPI transactions are up to date in their bank profiles to continue receiving all transaction alerts seamlessly. HDFC Bank aims to enhance customer experience by reducing SMS clutter while maintaining robust communication through emails.

Additional Information

HDFC Bank is also promoting other digital solutions like UPI Lite, designed for quick and small transactions, which further supports the move towards more sustainable and cost-effective banking operations.

This adjustment in HDFC Bank’s notification policy reflects its responsiveness to customer preferences and the evolving digital banking landscape. It aligns with broader industry trends towards more integrated and environmentally conscious communication strategies.