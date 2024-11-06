Hero Xpulse 210 Unveiled at EICMA 2024

Hero Xpulse 210 breaks cover at EICMA 2024 with a new 210cc engine, 6-speed gearbox, and updated features. Explore the latest upgrades to this adventure motorcycle.

Hero MotoCorp, a prominent player in the global motorcycle market, has unveiled the highly anticipated Xpulse 210 at EICMA 2024. This updated adventure motorcycle boasts a range of improvements, making it an even more compelling option for riders seeking off-road thrills and everyday practicality.

A New Heart for Enhanced Performance

The most significant change to the Xpulse 210 comes in the form of a new powerplant. The 210cc, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine now produces a claimed 24.6 BHP and 20.7 Nm of torque, offering a noticeable boost in performance. This engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, a welcome addition that should improve the bike’s highway cruising ability and overall versatility.

Adventure-Ready Hardware

Hero MotoCorp has retained the robust chassis and suspension setup that made the Xpulse a favorite among adventure enthusiasts. The Xpulse 210 continues to feature a telescopic fork at the front with 210 mm of travel and a mono-shock at the rear offering 205 mm of travel. This long-travel suspension ensures a comfortable ride even on challenging terrain.

Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both the front and rear, supported by switchable dual-channel ABS. This allows riders to tailor the braking performance to different riding conditions, from paved roads to loose trails. The motorcycle rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels, which are well-suited for off-road riding. These wheels are likely to be shod with dual-purpose tires, further enhancing the bike’s versatility.

Modern Styling and Technology

While the overall design of the Xpulse 210 retains its familiar silhouette, there are some notable updates. The motorcycle features a circular LED headlamp with a windscreen for improved visibility and wind protection. The raised front fender contributes to the bike’s rugged appearance and enhances its off-road capabilities.

A key addition is the new 4.2-inch digital instrument console, which provides riders with all the essential information in a clear and concise manner. This modern console is expected to offer a range of features, including a speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip meter, fuel gauge, and gear position indicator.

A Promising Upgrade

With its updated engine, enhanced features, and modern technology, the Xpulse 210 appears to be a significant upgrade over its predecessor. This motorcycle is likely to appeal to a wide range of riders, from seasoned adventurers to those seeking a capable and versatile machine for daily commuting and weekend explorations.