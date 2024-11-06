Hero Xpulse 210 Unveiled at EICMA 2024

06/11/2024
Mahak Aggarwal
2 Min Read
Add Comment
06/11/2024
Hero Xpulse 210 Unveiled at EICMA 2024
Hero Xpulse 210 breaks cover at EICMA 2024 with a new 210cc engine, 6-speed gearbox, and updated features. Explore the latest upgrades to this adventure motorcycle.

Hero MotoCorp, a prominent player in the global motorcycle market, has unveiled the highly anticipated Xpulse 210 at EICMA 2024. This updated adventure motorcycle boasts a range of improvements, making it an even more compelling option for riders seeking off-road thrills and everyday practicality.

A New Heart for Enhanced Performance

The most significant change to the Xpulse 210 comes in the form of a new powerplant. The 210cc, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine now produces a claimed 24.6 BHP and 20.7 Nm of torque, offering a noticeable boost in performance. This engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox, a welcome addition that should improve the bike’s highway cruising ability and overall versatility.

Adventure-Ready Hardware

Hero MotoCorp has retained the robust chassis and suspension setup that made the Xpulse a favorite among adventure enthusiasts. The Xpulse 210 continues to feature a telescopic fork at the front with 210 mm of travel and a mono-shock at the rear offering 205 mm of travel. This long-travel suspension ensures a comfortable ride even on challenging terrain.

Braking duties are handled by disc brakes at both the front and rear, supported by switchable dual-channel ABS. This allows riders to tailor the braking performance to different riding conditions, from paved roads to loose trails. The motorcycle rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels, which are well-suited for off-road riding. These wheels are likely to be shod with dual-purpose tires, further enhancing the bike’s versatility.

Modern Styling and Technology

While the overall design of the Xpulse 210 retains its familiar silhouette, there are some notable updates. The motorcycle features a circular LED headlamp with a windscreen for improved visibility and wind protection. The raised front fender contributes to the bike’s rugged appearance and enhances its off-road capabilities.

A key addition is the new 4.2-inch digital instrument console, which provides riders with all the essential information in a clear and concise manner. This modern console is expected to offer a range of features, including a speedometer, tachometer, odometer, trip meter, fuel gauge, and gear position indicator.

A Promising Upgrade

With its updated engine, enhanced features, and modern technology, the Xpulse 210 appears to be a significant upgrade over its predecessor. This motorcycle is likely to appeal to a wide range of riders, from seasoned adventurers to those seeking a capable and versatile machine for daily commuting and weekend explorations.

FacebookXLinkedInWhatsAppRedditPinterest

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar photo

Mahak Aggarwal

With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Follow Us on Social Media

Web Stories

Best Camera Phones to Buy Under ₹20,000 in November 2024
Best Camera Phones to Buy Under ₹20,000 in November 2024
Android 15 Features: Top 5 Reasons to Upgrade from Android 14
Android 15 Features: Top 5 Reasons to Upgrade from Android 14
5 Best Smartphone Under 20,000 in November 2024
5 Best Smartphone Under 20,000 in November 2024
5 Best Smartphones Under 30,000 in India 2024
5 Best Smartphones Under 30,000 in India 2024
5 Best Offline Games to Enjoy Without an Internet Connection
5 Best Offline Games to Enjoy Without an Internet Connection
5 Best 5G Phones Under ₹20,000 You Can Buy Right Now
5 Best 5G Phones Under ₹20,000 You Can Buy Right Now
View all stories
Best Camera Phones to Buy Under ₹20,000 in November 2024 Android 15 Features: Top 5 Reasons to Upgrade from Android 14 5 Best Smartphone Under 20,000 in November 2024 5 Best Smartphones Under 30,000 in India 2024 5 Best Offline Games to Enjoy Without an Internet Connection 5 Best 5G Phones Under ₹20,000 You Can Buy Right Now