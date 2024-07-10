HMD Confirms July 25th India Launch for First Smartphone, Drops “Arrow” Moniker

HMD, the company behind Nokia-branded phones, is gearing up to launch its first-ever smartphone under its own brand name in India. While initial rumors suggested the device would be called “HMD Arrow,” legal issues may lead to a different name upon release. The launch event is scheduled for July 25th, with further details expected to be announced soon.

HMD Arrow/Upcoming Smartphone: Key Details

Despite the name change, the HMD smartphone is generating considerable buzz. Early speculation suggested it might be a rebranded version of the HMD Pulse, but recent leaks point towards a brand-new model.

The phone is rumored to feature a fresh design, 5G capability, improved cameras, upgraded specs, and a new chipset. The expected price point is under Rs 20,000, positioning it as a competitor to other budget-friendly options like the CMF Phone 1, Moto G85 5G, Lava Blaze X, and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite.

Anticipated Features and Competition

While concrete details remain scarce, industry insiders anticipate a competitive offering from HMD. The phone’s rumored features and affordable price point could attract a significant audience in the Indian market. As the launch date approaches, the tech community eagerly awaits further information about this highly anticipated device.