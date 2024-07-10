Samsung Launches Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, Upgraded Cameras, and More

Samsung has introduced its latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, featuring upgraded internal components while maintaining similar designs to their predecessors. Both devices are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage for the Fold 6, and up to 512GB for the Flip 6.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 Priced and Flip 6 Price

12GB + 256GB: Priced at ₹109,999, available in Blue, Mint, and Silver Shadow.

12GB + 512GB: Priced at ₹121,999.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available in three variants:

12GB + 256GB: Priced at ₹164,999, available in Silver Shadow, Navy, and Pink.

12GB + 512GB: Priced at ₹176,999.

12GB + 1TB: Priced at ₹200,999, available only in Silver Shadow.

Availability and Color Options

Pre-orders for both models begin on July 10th, with sales commencing on July 24th. Prices are yet to be announced. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is available in Silver Shadow, Pink, Navy, and Samsung.com exclusive colors Crafted Black and White. The Galaxy Z Flip 6 comes in Silver Shadow, Yellow, Blue, Mint, and Samsung.com exclusive colors Crafted Black, White, and Peach.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Specifications

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex Display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.3-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz cover display, both with 2,600 nits peak brightness. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and 1TB storage.

It houses five cameras: a triple rear setup with a 12MP ultra-wide, 50MP wide-angle, and 10MP telephoto lens, along with a 10MP selfie camera and a 4MP under-display camera. The device packs a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging, wireless charging, and Wireless PowerShare. It is IP48 rated for water and dust resistance and runs on One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Specifications

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz Infinity Flex Display and a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display. It features a 10MP selfie camera and two rear cameras: a 12MP ultra-wide and a 50MP wide-angle.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, it offers 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The device includes a 4,000mAh battery with the same charging capabilities as the Fold 6. It shares the same IP48 rating and software as its counterpart.

What’s New in the Foldable Phones?

While the new foldables resemble their predecessors in appearance, they offer notable enhancements. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is lighter at 239g compared to the 253g Galaxy Z Fold 5, and features Armor Aluminum 2 and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for enhanced durability.

The Galaxy Z Flip 6 boasts a larger 4,000mAh battery compared to the previous 3,700mAh, and replaces the 12MP main camera with a 50MP sensor. Both models incorporate Galaxy AI, offering exclusive Samsung AI features like “Note Assist” for translation and summaries, and “Sketch to image” for generating art pieces.