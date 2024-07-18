HMD Launches the Skyline: A Smartphone Designed for Repair and Digital Detox

HMD has officially unveiled the HMD Skyline, a smartphone that prioritizes user-friendly repair and a balanced digital experience. Featuring Gen2 Repairability, the phone allows users to easily open the back cover with a single screw and perform repairs at home, such as replacing the battery or screen.

Simplified Repairs

With Gen2 Repairability, HMD claims that repairing the Skyline’s screen requires 65% fewer steps compared to their first repairable model, the G22. The back cover can be effortlessly popped open, revealing a simple screw-driven mechanism for accessing internal components. Replacing the battery is also made easy with a built-in plastic liner that separates it from the chassis.

Detox Mode for Digital Well-being

The Skyline introduces a Detox Mode, allowing users to customize their digital detox by blocking specific apps and contacts. This feature encourages users to focus on the real world and maintain a healthy relationship with technology.

Advanced Camera System

The phone boasts a powerful camera setup, including a 108MP rear camera with Hybrid OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens for stunning 50mm portraits. The 50MP front camera supports autofocus and eye-tracking for high-quality selfies, and an upcoming update will enable 4K selfie video recording.

Impressive Display and Performance

The Skyline features a 6.55-inch FHD+ pOLED display with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, the phone delivers efficient performance for everyday tasks and gaming. Additionally, a customizable Custom Button allows users to quickly access their favorite features or apps.

Long-lasting Battery and Wireless Charging

Equipped with a 4600mAh battery, the Skyline promises up to 48 hours of usage on a single charge. It supports 33W fast charging and Qi wireless charging, providing convenient ways to keep the phone powered up throughout the day.

HMD Skyline Specifications

Display: 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) FHD+ 144Hz pOLED display

Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

Memory: 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB)

Camera: 108MP rear camera, 13MP ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto, 50MP front camera

Battery: 4600mAh with 33W fast charging and Qi wireless charging

Software: Android 14 with 2 years of updates and 3 years of security patches

Other features: Dual SIM, IP54 water and dust resistance, side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Pricing and Availability

The HMD Skyline is available in Neon Pink and Twisted Black, with prices starting at ₹43,340 for the 8GB + 128GB model and ₹54,200 for the 12GB + 256GB model. The phone is currently available for purchase on HMD.com in select countries.